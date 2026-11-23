The Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide whether Senegal keeps the Africa Cup of Nations title it won 1-0 against Morocco in January or whether CAF's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 forfeit win stands.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will decide on Tuesday whether Senegal keeps the Africa Cup of Nations title it won by beating Morocco 1-0 in January's final in Rabat, or whether the Confederation of African Football's ( CAF) decision to disqualify the Teranga Lions and hand the trophy to the hosts stands.

CAS said the verdict in Senegal's appeal will come on Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the course of the afternoon (GMT). The ruling follows a closed-door hearing at CAS headquarters in Lausanne on October 8 involving Senegal, Morocco and CAF. The court had initially indicated that a decision would follow within days of the October 8 hearing. It later opted to prepare a full ruling, known as a CAS Award, which includes the legal reasoning behind its verdict.

Also read CAS to rule on Senegal-Morocco AFCON 2025 dispute Tuesday afternoon

CAS Award legal standing and enforcement

That process requires several weeks. CAS Awards carry the same legal standing as national court judgments and can be enforced under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. Depending on the circumstances, enforcement can be carried out through sports governing bodies or national courts. The controversy dates back to the January 18 final in Rabat, when Senegal won 1-0 thanks to Pape Gueye's extra-time goal.

The occasion was marred near the end of normal time when many Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the decision to award Morocco a penalty with the match still goalless. The Teranga Lions left the pitch for 14 minutes, and several players had returned to the dressing room in protest before the team eventually resumed the match.

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Some Senegalese supporters also attempted a pitch invasion, and the game was held up for almost 20 minutes before the Senegal players returned. Morocco failed to convert the penalty, sending the contest into extra time, where Senegal scored the decisive goal to claim a 1-0 victory. In March, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch. The decision overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, handing them the AFCON title.

Senegal FSF appeal to highest court

In response, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) denounced the ruling as the most blatant administrative robbery in the history of our sport. Senegal subsequently took their case to sport's highest court, submitting an appeal to CAS on March 25. The central argument from the Senegalese side is that the referee's decisions are final and that he allowed the match to continue until its conclusion. The CAS panel hearing the case is chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon.

He is joined by Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based lawyer and professor of law at the University of Zurich. The panel must now decide whether Senegal holds onto the title it won on the pitch in January or whether CAF's decision to disqualify the Teranga Lions and hand over the trophy to the hosts is upheld.