The Court of Arbitration for Sport announces the verdict date for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco. Senegal forfeited after a pitch walkout.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed that it will release its final verdict on Tuesday regarding the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco. The arbitration body issued this notification on Monday to the Senegal ese Football Federation, the Confederation of African Football, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. The decision is scheduled for release during Tuesday afternoon, though no specific hour was provided.

Arbitration Details and Legal Authority

The Court of Arbitration for Sport emphasized that only rulings published through its official channels will carry legal authority. This clarification ensures that any premature leaks or unofficial statements do not constitute the final binding judgment. The organization has notified all three primary stakeholders involved in the dispute, ensuring they are prepared for the outcome.

Also read CAS to Rule on Senegal's Appeal to Retain AFCON Title

The central conflict originated from a decision made by the Confederation of African Football on March 17. The governing body ruled that Senegal forfeited the match, which was originally played on January 18 in Rabat. Under the competition regulations, Morocco was awarded a 3-0 victory. This ruling was grounded in Articles 82 and 84 of the specific competition regulations governing the tournament.

March 17 Disqualification and Regulations

The Confedation of African Football Appeal Board issued the disqualification after Senegalese players briefly left the pitch to protest a late penalty awarded to Morocco. The players returned to the field, allowing the match to continue. Senegal proceeded to win the game 1-0 after extra time had concluded. However, Morocco challenged the interruption, leading the Appeal Board to overturn the result.

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Senegal subsequently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, asking the court to reverse the Confederation of African Football decision. The appeal process highlights the tension between on-field results and strict regulatory adherence. The Senegalese team argues that the completed match should stand, while the governing body insists on enforcing the written rules regarding player conduct.

Morocco's Argument on Article 82

Morocco's legal position relies heavily on the written regulations, specifically Article 82. This article provides for forfeiture when a team leaves the pitch before the end of a match without the referee's authorization. Additionally, Article 84 stipulates a 3-0 defeat for such breaches. The Confederation of African Football Appeal Board found that Senegal had indeed breached Article 82.

The governing body accepted Morocco's position that the conduct required consequences regardless of the final score. The walkout delayed the final for approximately 14 minutes. Brahim Diaz took Morocco's stoppage-time penalty only after play resumed following the interruption. This timeline is crucial to understanding the sequence of events that led to the current legal battle.

Senegal Contends Match Should Stand

Senegal contends that the completed match and the referee's decision to restart play should preserve its victory. The team argues that the referee's authority to allow the game to continue validates the 1-0 result. This perspective contrasts sharply with the strict interpretation of the regulations upheld by the Confederation of African Football.

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Morocco maintains that the regulations apply to the unauthorized departure itself, not just the final outcome. The dispute underscores the complex interplay between sporting integrity and regulatory compliance. The upcoming verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport will set a significant precedent for how such infractions are handled in future international tournaments.

Immediate Impact on Stakeholders

The announcement of the verdict date has immediate implications for the Senegalese and Moroccan football federations. Both organizations are awaiting the final legal determination to resolve the controversy permanently. The Confederation of African Football is also monitoring the situation closely, as the ruling may influence its future regulatory frameworks.

Until the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its decision on Tuesday afternoon, the official status of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champion remains unresolved. The Senegalese team continues to contest the forfeiture, while Morocco seeks to uphold the 3-0 award. The outcome will determine the official winner and address the financial and prestige stakes associated with the title.