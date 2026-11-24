The Court of Arbitration for Sport will deliver its verdict on Senegal's appeal against CAF's decision to award Morocco the 2025 AFCON title, as Morocco accuses Senegal of improper contact with an arbitrator.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to deliver its final verdict on Tuesday afternoon in the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title between Senegal and Morocco.

The ruling will determine whether Senegal retain the title won on the pitch or Morocco are confirmed as champions following the Confederation of African Football's decision to overturn the final result. The verdict comes amid a new allegation from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation that Senegal's federation president phoned one of the arbitrators during the proceedings. The Moroccan federation accused the Senegalese Football Federation of speaking by phone with one of the three arbitrators handling Senegal's appeal.

Also read CAS to rule on Senegal-Morocco AFCON title dispute on Tuesday

According to multiple reports, including Reuters and Moroccan media outlet Hespress, RMFF claimed FSF President Abdoulaye Fall called the CAS official while the case is ongoing. Reuters, citing a source with direct knowledge, reported on Tuesday that Morocco's federation notified CAS of the alleged incident during the proceedings, ahead of its ruling. The source alleged that Fall spoke by phone with one of the three arbitrators on Sunday.

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Hespress, citing French sports broadcaster RMC Sport, reported that the Moroccan federation's legal adviser sent an official letter to CAS seeking clarification over the alleged conversation between Fall and a German legal expert serving on the arbitration panel. The Moroccan federation asked the court to clarify the circumstances surrounding the contact, citing concerns about the independence and impartiality of the proceedings. CAS had yet to comment on the report as of the time of publication.

Senegal Denies Allegation of Arbitrator Contact

The Senegalese Football Federation has denied the allegation. According to Senegalese media outlet SeneNews, the federation's Secretary-General, Sow, dismissed the claim, describing it as an imaginary appeal. He said President Abdoulaye Fall doesn't even know the judges involved in this case, because he wasn't present on the day of the hearing. The dispute followed the controversial AFCON final played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time to win their second continental title. The final was disrupted in stoppage time after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review, shortly after Senegal had a goal ruled out. Angered by the decision, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest.

They returned after about 14 minutes, and Morocco's Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the penalty before Pape Gueye scored Senegal's winning goal in extra time. Morocco later lodged a complaint with CAF, arguing that Senegal's withdrawal from the pitch disrupted the normal course of the match. CAF's Appeals Board, on March 17, overturned the earlier disciplinary ruling and declared Senegal to have forfeited the final for breaching Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations.

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It consequently awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory. Senegal rejected the decision and filed an appeal at CAS on March 25, seeking to have CAF's ruling overturned and the original 1-0 result restored. The case was heard at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 8, with representatives of Senegal, Morocco and CAF presenting their arguments behind closed doors.

Appeal Filed Over CAF's Forfeiture Decision

CAS said its three-member arbitration panel, chaired by Professor Gérald Simon, would issue a comprehensive written award detailing the legal grounds for its decision rather than a summary judgment. The court also stated that its official website would be the exclusive platform for announcements concerning the verdict. The Senegalese Football Federation challenged the CAF decision at CAS on March 25, arguing that the referee's decisions during the match should be respected under the Laws of the Game.

A closed-door hearing involving Senegal, Morocco and CAF was held at the arbitration court's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 8. Tuesday's verdict will determine the official status of the championship. Senegal would be reinstated as winners if their appeal succeeds, while a dismissal would uphold CAF's decision in favour of Morocco. Although CAS awards are generally final and binding, they may be challenged before the Swiss Federal Tribunal on limited procedural grounds.

Final Verdict to Settle AFCON Title Dispute

The ruling is expected to bring an end to one of the most contentious title disputes in recent African football history.