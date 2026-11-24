The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned Senegal's forfeit of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, restoring their 1-0 win over Morocco. The ruling rejects CAF's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 default victory after Senegal briefly walked off the pitch.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned the decision to strip Senegal of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title. The ruling declares the Teranga Lions champions and restores their 1-0 victory over Morocco in the controversial final.

CAS issued its verdict on Tuesday, more than 10 months after the match was played. The dispute followed the chaotic final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18. Senegal initially defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time to claim their second continental title. The match descended into controversy in stoppage time when the referee awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review, shortly after Senegal had a goal ruled out.

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Angered by the decision, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest. The team remained off the field for about 14 minutes before returning to continue the match. Morocco's Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the penalty, while Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time to hand Senegal victory.

However, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation lodged a formal complaint with CAF and FIFA. It argued that Senegal's withdrawal disrupted the normal course of the match. CAF's Disciplinary Board initially allowed the result to stand while imposing sanctions on both teams over incidents during the final. Morocco, dissatisfied with the decision, subsequently appealed.

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CAF Awards Morocco Default Victory

On March 17, CAF's Appeals Board overturned the earlier ruling. It declared Senegal to have forfeited the final for breaching Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations. The board awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory by default. The decision triggered widespread criticism.

Senegal's football federation described it as unfair and unacceptable before taking the matter to CAS on March 25. Senegal had asked the Lausanne-based tribunal to overturn CAF's decision, restore the original result and recognise the country as champions. A hearing was held last month. The case centred on whether tournament regulations took precedence over the Laws of the Game.

The competition rules state that a team that refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition. However, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala of Congo eventually allowed the match to resume. The Laws of the Game provide that refereeing decisions are final.

CAS Rules Against AFCON Regulations

In its ruling, CAS held that the AFCON regulations invoked by CAF were not applicable to the circumstances of the match. The panel argued that the referee had not erred in law by allowing the game to resume. AFCON Regulations are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently, the panel ruled in a statement shared by Sky Sports reporter Rob Harris.

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They are therefore not applicable in this case. The panel added that the referee did not err in law by allowing the match to continue after Senegal's players returned to the pitch. CAS upheld Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football Appeals Board's decision. That earlier decision had awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory after Senegal's players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest.

Senegal Wins Appeal to Retain Title

Senegal have now won their appeal against the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title. CAS announced its verdict more than 10 months after Senegal beat tournament hosts Morocco 1-0 in extra time to win the title in Rabat. Senegal were awarded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time during the final.

They returned after a delay of about 15 minutes, but Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the spot-kick before Pape Gueye scored Senegal's winning goal in extra time. CAF had overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory by default. Senegal subsequently challenged the decision at CAS, sport's highest court, with a hearing held last month. The ruling restores Senegal as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.