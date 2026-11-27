Carlos Tevez announces a historic testimonial match for December 20 at La Bombonera featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, bringing the two legends together for one night.

Carlos Tevez has officially confirmed his plan to host a star-studded testimonial match at La Bombonera on December 20. The former Argentina international intends to bring together Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a rare instance where the two global football icons will share the pitch. This ambitious event aims to celebrate Tevez's career by featuring the most prominent figures in the modern game.

Historic Reunion of Global Icons

Lionel Messi's participation in the match is understood to be secured, ensuring that one half of the world's most celebrated rivalry will be present. The confirmation of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the lineup has generated significant interest among fans and media outlets alike. The prospect of both players appearing on the same team for a farewell celebration is a unique opportunity that highlights the magnitude of Tevez's influence in football.

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The combination of these two legends, who have won a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, offers fans a chance to see long-time rivals cooperate rather than compete. This testimonial match serves as a celebration of football's history, bringing together the eras and styles of these two dominant players for a single memorable event at the iconic Argentine stadium.

Tevez Highlights Unique Matchup

Carlos Tevez, who previously played for Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus, emphasized the humorous potential of the upcoming fixture. During an interview with TyC Sports on Friday, the former forward outlined his excitement for a specific matchup involving former Boca Juniors defender Rolando Schiavi. Tevez anticipates a lively interaction between the defensive veteran and the two attacking superstars.

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Tevez remarked that he looks forward to watching Messi or Cristiano go up against Rolando Schiavi, whom he affectionately refers to as Flaco. The Argentine legend expressed confidence in the spectacle, stating he told Schiavi to get ready because the attackers would leave him flat on his back. This comment underscores the blend of serious football history and light-hearted entertainment that characterizes the testimonial.

The defender's reputation adds a layer of comedic anticipation to the event, as fans watch how the world's best offensive players handle the challenges posed by a seasoned Boca Juniors back. Tevez's involvement ensures that the match will not only be a display of elite skill but also a celebration of the culture and camaraderie inherent in the sport.

Event Details and Fan Expectations

The testimonial match is scheduled to take place at La Bombonera, the historic home ground of Boca Juniors, on December 20. This venue is central to Tevez's career narrative, having been the stage for many of his most memorable performances for the club. The choice of location reinforces the personal significance of the event for the player hosting it.

As preparations continue, the focus remains on the historic nature of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reunion. Fans are eagerly awaiting the confirmation of the full squad lineups and the specific dynamics of the match. The event promises to be a landmark moment in football history, uniting the sport's greatest contemporary stars for a charitable and celebratory purpose.