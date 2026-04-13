Carlos Queiroz Appointed as Ghana's Head Coach for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Black Stars. This decision follows the dismissal of Otto Addo due to poor performance. Queiroz, an experienced coach with a strong international background, will lead the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He aims to bring stability and tactical clarity to the team, which is placed in a challenging group. Queiroz has expressed his commitment to the role, viewing it as a mission to bring success to Ghana's national football team. He has a wealth of experience, having coached multiple national teams.

The Ghana Football Association has appointed experienced tactician Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars , handing him the task of leading the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This decision, announced on Monday via a press statement, follows the dismissal of Otto Addo , whose tenure ended amid a string of poor results that disrupted Ghana ’s preparations for the global tournament. Queiroz, a former coach of Real Madrid and assistant at Manchester United, brings a wealth of international experience, having managed several national teams, including Portugal and Iran. The Black Stars had been struggling for form, losing four consecutive matches, including a heavy defeat to Austria and a late loss to Germany, results that ultimately led to Addo’s dismissal. With the team placed in a challenging group alongside the England national football team, the Croatia national football team and the Panama national football team, the need for stability and tactical clarity has become urgent.

Queiroz’s appointment is seen as a move to inject experience at a critical moment. The Portuguese coach boasts an extensive World Cup résumé, having led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 tournament, guided Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions. He has also handled national teams such as Egypt, Oman, Japan and Qatar, building a reputation for organisational discipline and defensive structure. His immediate task will be to stabilise a Ghana side that has struggled for consistency and confidence in recent months. The compressed timeline presents a significant challenge. Queiroz is expected to begin work immediately, with limited time to implement his philosophy before Ghana’s opening group match against Panama on 17 June in Toronto. This tight schedule demands swift adaptation and strategic planning to ensure the team is well-prepared for the intense competition. The success of Queiroz’s tenure will heavily depend on his ability to quickly integrate his tactical approach and build a cohesive team.

In his first message to Ghanaians following his appointment, the Portuguese trainer has promised to give everything, calling the job a mission, not just a contract. He expressed deep gratitude to the GFA and acknowledged the responsibility and humility with which he approaches this new chapter with the National Football Team of Ghana. Queiroz emphasized that football has provided him with a lifetime of challenges, lessons, and unforgettable journeys around the world, and he embraces this mission with the same passion and commitment that has guided him throughout his career. He sees Ghana as a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul, and arrives with respect for its history and belief in its future. He pledged to work with unity, discipline, and ambition to honor the expectations of a great football nation. This appointment represents more than just a coaching position; Queiroz views it as a mission, and he is fully prepared to dedicate his experience and knowledge to the service of the game and the happiness of the Ghanaian people. This appointment is a significant move as Ghana looks to improve its performance in international competitions. Tunde Eludini is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES and a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations





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