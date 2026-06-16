Cardtonic has introduced a local-first gift card catalog that enables Nigerians to buy local gift cards, offering a smarter way to shop at their favorite brands. The local gift card catalog eliminates the limitation of having to download each brand's app and sign up for an account before purchasing a gift card.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, while Cardtonic introduces a local-first gift card catalog that enables Nigeria ns to buy local gift cards , offering a smarter way to shop at their favorite brands.

The local gift card catalog eliminates the limitation of having to download each brand's app and sign up for an account before purchasing a gift card. With a Cardtonic account, Nigerians can access over 100 local gift cards across various categories and denominations, including grocery, beauty and wellness, health and pharmacy, food and bakery, and home and laundry gift cards.

The denominations are also flexible, with gift cards as low as ₦500 to sort smaller bills and as high as ₦200,000. Beyond convenience, Nigerians can buy these local gift cards on Cardtonic at affordable prices and earn reward points that they can convert into cash when they accumulate.

The new local gift card catalog is not eliminating the existing international gift cards on Cardtonic, instead, it's adding another layer to the existing Cardtonic gift card infrastructure-a gift card marketplace where Nigerians can buy both local gift cards and international gift card brands such as Sephora, Apple, Macy's, and others. Those who have international gift cards they want to sell for cash can also trade them on the Cardtonic app at higher rates.

Cardtonic's new local gift card catalog further strengthens its position as Nigeria's most comprehensive gift card platform, enabling Nigerians to buy and sell both local and international gift cards in the easiest way possible with the Cardtonic app on their device. Cardtonic is not slowing down its pace, ensuring Nigerians have access to more local gift card brands across various categories.

The new local gift card catalog is a game-changer for Nigerians, offering a more convenient and affordable way to shop and give gifts to friends and family. With the Cardtonic app, Nigerians can do so much more than just buying and selling gift cards, they can also use the app to access a wide range of services, including grocery delivery, food ordering, and more.

The Cardtonic app is available on both the website and mobile app, making it easily accessible to Nigerians. The new local gift card catalog is a testament to Cardtonic's commitment to providing Nigerians with the best gift card experience possible, and it's a clear indication that the company is here to stay and continue to innovate and improve its services.

The new local gift card catalog is a win-win for both Cardtonic and Nigerians, as it provides a convenient and affordable way for Nigerians to shop and give gifts, while also generating revenue for Cardtonic. The new local gift card catalog is a major development in the gift card industry in Nigeria, and it's expected to have a significant impact on the way Nigerians shop and give gifts.

The new local gift card catalog is a testament to Cardtonic's leadership in the gift card industry in Nigeria, and it's a clear indication that the company is committed to innovation and improvement. The new local gift card catalog is a game-changer for Nigerians, offering a more convenient and affordable way to shop and give gifts to friends and family. The Cardtonic app is available on both the website and mobile app, making it easily accessible to Nigerians.

The new local gift card catalog is a testament to Cardtonic's commitment to providing Nigerians with the best gift card experience possible, and it's a clear indication that the company is here to stay and continue to innovate and improve its services. The new local gift card catalog is a win-win for both Cardtonic and Nigerians, as it provides a convenient and affordable way for Nigerians to shop and give gifts, while also generating revenue for Cardtonic.

The new local gift card catalog is a major development in the gift card industry in Nigeria, and it's expected to have a significant impact on the way Nigerians shop and give gifts. The new local gift card catalog is a testament to Cardtonic's leadership in the gift card industry in Nigeria, and it's a clear indication that the company is committed to innovation and improvement





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