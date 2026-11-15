CAPPA urges House of Representatives to fast-track sugar-sweetened beverage tax amendment bill

CAPPA has called on the House of Representatives to expedite the CETA Amendment Bill, which replaces the fixed N10 per litre excise duty on sugary drinks with a percentage-based levy to protect public health. The bill was passed by the Senate on June 4, 2026, and awaits concurrence before presidential assent.

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa ( CAPPA) has urged the House of Representatives to fast-track the Customs, Excise Tariffs, etc. (Consolidation) Act (CETA) Amendment Bill, also known as the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) Tax Amendment Bill.

The group warned that the current levy has lost much of its value and may no longer effectively discourage excessive consumption of sugary drinks. In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Media and Communications Officer, Robert Egbe, CAPPA said the bill seeks to replace the fixed excise duty with a percentage-based levy tied to retail prices. The organisation said this would help reduce the health risks associated with sugary drinks and ease pressure on Nigeria's healthcare system.

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Senate Passes SSB Tax Bill Awaiting House Concurrence

CAPPA's Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said the bill had been passed by the Senate on June 4, 2026, and was awaiting concurrence by the House before being transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent. He stressed that expediting the bill would strengthen public health protection and align Nigeria's fiscal framework with ongoing tax reforms. The current law, introduced through the Finance Act of 2021, imposes an excise duty of N10 per litre on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages.

CAPPA said the fixed rate had become less effective as beverage prices increased, noting that a 35cl bottle that sold for about N80 in 2021 now costs approximately N500. According to the organisation, the N10-per-litre duty translates to about N3.30 on a standard 33cl bottle, representing less than one per cent of its current retail price. Oluwafemi said the levy's declining value allowed manufacturers to absorb the cost without necessarily increasing prices or changing product formulations.

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"A fixed duty of N10 per litre loses value as prices rise," he said, adding that a percentage-based levy tied to retail prices would give the government greater flexibility to adjust the tax in response to changing economic conditions. He noted that replacing the fixed duty with a percentage-based levy would restore fiscal flexibility and ensure that the tax retained its intended public health impact.

Government Institutions Support Tax Reform Agenda

CAPPA said the proposed amendment aligned with the Federal Government's fiscal and tax reform agenda and had received support from government institutions. It cited submissions made at the Senate's public hearing on November 27, 2025, where the Federal Ministries of Health and Social Welfare and Finance, the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, and the Nigeria Customs Service, among others, supported the reform.

The organisation also linked the proposed tax to President Tinubu's commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda to use consumption taxes to sustainably finance health sector reforms. It said non-communicable diseases accounted for nearly 30 per cent of annual deaths in Nigeria, while households spent about N1.9 trillion out of pocket annually treating diabetes and related illnesses. CAPPA called for a portion of the revenue from a strengthened levy to be earmarked for health promotion and disease prevention.

It argued that this would help reduce the burden on households and the country's underfunded healthcare system, citing the financial pressure on families paying for treatment without adequate health insurance. Addressing concerns raised by industry stakeholders, CAPPA clarified that the proposed levy was not a general sugar tax and would not cover domestic sugar production.

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Levy Targets Sugary Drinks To Fight Obesity

It explained that the amendment specifically targeted non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages, which it described as sources of liquid calories with little or no nutritional value. The organisation said the bill was designed to discourage excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks and reduce the associated risks of obesity, elevated blood glucose and Type 2 diabetes.

It rejected claims that the proposed tax would undermine Nigeria's domestic sugar industry, describing such arguments as an attempt to divert attention from the public health objectives of the legislation. Quoting guidance from the World Health Organisation and the Bloomberg Task Force on Fiscal Policy for Health, Oluwafemi advocated a retail-price levy benchmark of 50 per cent, with a minimum floor of 20 per cent.

Senator Urges House To Expedite Health Tax Bill

He said such a measure would help protect families from preventable chronic diseases while reducing pressure on the healthcare system. Oluwafemi said the proposed levy should follow public health recommendations for taxes that raise the retail prices of sugary drinks sufficiently to influence consumption. He commended the Senate for passing the bill and urged the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives to expedite concurrence.

He described the legislation as a long-term investment in the health, productivity and well-being of Nigerians. The statement also reiterated CAPPA's opposition to prepaid water meters and privatisation in Lagos.