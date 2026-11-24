CapitalSage Holdings launched the Fit for the Future program, focusing on men's wellbeing through health checks, mental health talks, and team sports to support employee resilience and long-term health.

CapitalSage Holdings concluded a two-day corporate celebration designed to prioritize the physical and mental wellbeing of its male workforce. The event, themed Fit for the Future, was an adaptation of the global initiative The Future Is Everyone. This strategic focus on male health marks a significant commitment by the firm to address professional pressures and personal wellness through structured corporate engagement.

Corporate Health Initiative Details

The opening of the celebration featured a panel session comprising three men at distinct stages of their professional careers. To support this discussion, professionals from the group's Best Western Hospitals established a medical clinic directly within the office premises. These medical experts conducted comprehensive health checks and monitored the vital signs of the participating men to assess their current physiological status.

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Later in the day, the scope of the initiative expanded beyond the immediate office location. Men from CapitalSage Holdings businesses in Nigeria and other international operations participated in a virtual session. This digital format allowed for broader inclusion across the group's diverse geographic footprint, ensuring that remote and regional employees could engage with the core health themes.

Mental Health and Leadership Perspectives

The virtual session featured clinical psychologist and positive psychologist Mohammed Ahmed as the primary speaker. Ahmed delivered a talk titled Strong Isn Silent, which focused on men's wellbeing and the evolving nature of the modern workplace. He provided specific clinical strategies for men to manage workplace pressure and protect their mental health from burnout.

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John Alamu, Founder and Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, articulated the firm's philosophical approach to this initiative. He emphasized that the men within the organization give their best to their teams and their families. Alamu stated that the firm wanted to give something back to them by facilitating health professional interactions and creating space for conversations that men often delay or avoid.

Team Building and Future Outlook

The two-day event concluded with a friendly football match between men from across the group's various businesses. This physical activity served as a closing mechanism to foster camaraderie and break down hierarchical barriers between employees from different departments and regions. The match highlighted the firm's commitment to holistic health that includes physical recreation alongside medical and psychological support.

Alamu connected this health focus to the broader corporate vision of going beyond current performance levels. He stated that for the men at CapitalSage, looking after themselves well is the prerequisite for leading the organization into the next decade. The initiative aims to ensure that employees remain healthy and confident as they navigate the challenges of future professional demands.