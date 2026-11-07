MBAN Proposes Capital Market Reforms to Deliver 500,000 Housing Units Annually in Nigeria

Former MBAN president Ebilate Mac-Yoroki has proposed capital market and land administration reforms to deliver 500,000 housing units yearly and tackle Nigeria's 17 million housing deficit.

A former president of the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria, Ebilate Mac-Yoroki, has called for far-reaching capital market and land administration reforms to enable Nigeria deliver 500,000 housing units annually and tackle its estimated 17 million housing deficit.

Mac-Yoroki Calls For Long Term Housing Finance Reform

Mac-Yoroki, who chairs CityCode Mortgage Bank Limited, made the proposals in a position paper titled Scaling Nigeria Housing Supply to 500,000 Units Per Annum: A Market-Driven Policy Framework for Nigeria. He presented it at the MBAN Annual Conference and Gala Dinner in Abuja on Friday. He said achieving the target requires mobilising long-term investments from pension funds, insurance companies and foreign investors rather than relying largely on government budgetary allocations and conventional bank lending.

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He identified inadequate long-term financing, fragmented land administration, poor market data and rising construction costs as major obstacles to mass housing delivery. Formal housing production, he noted, has historically remained below 50,000 units annually. According to him, the mismatch between short-term commercial bank deposits and mortgages lasting 15 to 25 years has constrained affordable homeownership. He stated that the core structural failure of housing finance in Nigeria is a duration mismatch.

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He explained that banks typically mobilise deposits with maturities of 30 to 90 days, making them unsuitable for mortgages lasting 15 to 25 years. Achieving 500,000 homes yearly, he said, requires a tenfold expansion of delivery capacity supported by patient institutional capital. To address this, he advocated channelling institutional investments into housing through primary mortgage banks and the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company. He recommended expanding Mortgage-Backed Securities, covered bonds, residential Real Estate Investment Trusts and specialised housing debt funds.

Proposed Mortgage Backed Securities And Forward Purchase REITs

Under the proposed arrangement, mortgage lenders would pool existing loans and sell the resulting securities to institutional investors through platforms such as the Nigerian Exchange, freeing up funds for fresh mortgage lending. He also proposed forward-purchase REITs, through which institutional investors could commit to acquiring housing units before construction. This would give developers guaranteed buyers and reduce the financial risks of large-scale projects.

Mac-Yoroki further advocated blended financing instruments including green bonds, social housing bonds and government-backed infrastructure bonds supported by federal credit guarantees to lower borrowing costs. He said targeted subsidies and shared-equity schemes would complement these measures and improve mortgage affordability for low- and middle-income Nigerians. A major component of his proposal is establishing a Central Housing Depository modelled on the digital clearing and settlement infrastructure of the capital market.

Central Housing Depository To Digitize Land Registries

The platform, he explained, would integrate state land registries and Geographic Information Systems to create a unified database for verifying property ownership, mortgage registrations and existing claims against landed assets. He observed that while securities transactions go through structured digital platforms such as the Central Securities Clearing System, property transactions remain dependent on fragmented, paper-based land registries. He put the proportion of unregistered land in Nigeria at over 90 per cent.

That situation, he argued, drives ownership disputes, multiple-sale fraud, prolonged mortgage processing and difficulty using real estate as reliable collateral. He said the proposed depository could reduce title perfection from months to days, facilitate electronic property transfers and strengthen investor confidence. It would also provide a reliable framework for trading mortgage assets. Eligible mortgage-backed instruments could become available for use as collateral in central bank liquidity operations, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and approval.

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National Housing Information System To Track Mortgage Data

Beyond land administration, he proposed a national housing information system to provide reliable data on mortgage originations, disbursements, loan performance and housing demand. He proposed that the MBAN Secretariat serve as the primary clearinghouse and repository for national housing data, tracking activity across public interventions, institutional funding pools and commercial mortgage banks. He also called for an Inter-Agency Housing Data Directorate within the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to coordinate data collection and ensure evidence-based policy decisions.

He said reliable market information would guide government policies, land reforms and budgetary allocations, support credit assessment and enable automated property valuation. To expand access to mortgages, he advocated automated credit assessment systems for informal-sector workers and Automated Valuation Models to standardise property assessments and accelerate loan approvals. On housing supply, Mac-Yoroki identified land tenure complications, expensive building materials, inadequate infrastructure and cumbersome approval processes as additional constraints.

He called for harmonised Governor's Consent procedures under the Land Use Act, digital land administration, single-window construction approval platforms and increased domestic production of cement, steel and alternative building materials. He estimated that roads, electricity, water and other supporting infrastructure account for between 20 and 30 per cent of housing development costs, urging greater use of public-private partnerships to finance such facilities. To implement the proposals, he outlined a 36-month roadmap.

The first 12 months would focus on developing the regulatory framework for the Central Housing Depository through collaboration among the Securities and Exchange Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. The second phase, covering months 12 to 24, would involve issuing residential mortgage-backed securities through NMRC-supported refinancing arrangements and integrating state GIS databases into the proposed platform.

The final phase, spanning months 24 to 36, would introduce forward-purchase REIT investments to support large-scale housing construction, alongside national automated property valuation systems. Mac-Yoroki maintained that delivering 500,000 homes annually would require a shift from fragmented government housing programmes to an integrated, market-driven financing and investment framework. He said targeting 500,000 housing units per year requires moving beyond traditional budgetary allocations toward a transparent, liquid and globally investable housing market.