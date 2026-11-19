The Capital City Race returns for its third edition on Saturday, 21 November 2026, starting at 7:00 a.m. from Ikeja City Mall, with 3,000 runners and ₦2 million in cash prizes.

The third edition of the Capital City Race will hold on Saturday, 21 November 2026, with more than 3,000 runners expected to take part in the 10-kilometre road race in Ikeja, Lagos.

Capital City Race Date and Prize Details

The race will begin at 7:00 a.m. from Ikeja City Mall and finish in Ikeja GRA. Organisers announced the details at a press conference held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. A total of ₦2 million has been set aside as cash prizes for outstanding participants, yet organisers insist the primary objective remains promoting fitness, healthy living and recreational running rather than financial rewards.

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The race was conceived by sports and marketing consultant Dapo Ajayi to provide Lagos with a professionally organised 10-kilometre road race. Founder and Convener Oladapo Ajayi said growth in participation since the inaugural edition had been encouraging despite the logistical demands of organising an event of its scale. The first edition attracted about 1,000 runners, while 1,467 participants registered for the second edition in 2025.

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He said all available slots for this year had been filled, with 3,000 runners expected on the starting line. Ajayi acknowledged the challenges of expanding the event but credited partners, security agencies, emergency services and the organising team for sustaining its growth. He said, It has been tough. But again, with the right support of everybody, it is easier to carry on.

I can tell you categorically that without the support we have had from the Lagos State Government, the team at large, we would not be here today. He added that support extended across different areas of organisation, including security and emergency response, helping to reduce the burden on organisers. He also said, It is not been easy, but with concerted efforts, it is been easier.

Organisers Focus on Runner Experience

The organisers are working with partners to improve the participants experience and make the event more accessible. Co-founder Folashade Falokun said the organisers had spent the past three months working with relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate arrangements. She listed the police command, emergency services and medical personnel among those involved. Three water points will be provided along the 10-kilometre route at the 2.5km, 5km and 7.5km marks, with additional refreshments at the finish line.

Isotonic drinks will be provided along the route to help runners maintain energy levels. At the finish line, runners will receive fruits, food, water and drinks, as well as a Three Crowns smoothie. Falokun added that entertainment and an award ceremony for the winners would form part of activities at the finish point. She said the increasing number of running events in Lagos showed more organisers were embracing fitness and longevity.

She said, We are encouraging fitness because we are encouraging longevity. People keep saying, I am sick, I am feeling tired. When you keep fit, it is good for everybody. So, it is a win-win for all of us, for the runners and the organisers.

Government Backs Health and Fitness Initiative

She appealed to government institutions, businesses and corporate organisations to support initiatives that encourage mass participation in physical activities. Lagos State Director-General of Sports Lekan Fatodu described the race as an important part of efforts to establish a stronger culture of physical activity in the state. He said the increasing number of road races and fitness events reflected growing interest among Lagos residents in healthier lifestyles.

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He said, What the competition does is to motivate them and push them to get on the road. Fatodu added, We have realised that every single day, a lot of Lagosians want to step out to engage in outdoor activities related to healthy living, fitness and wellness. He described sports as more than a recreational activity or competition, noting its potential contribution to economic growth, business development and the well-being of residents.

He said, What we have done is to let people know that sports, beyond activity and competition, is a global currency. He explained that sporting events create opportunities for small and medium-scale businesses, including vendors of healthy drinks and smoothies, as well as businesses involved in producing sports accessories and other materials. According to him, the Lagos State Government is committed to supporting sporting activities across different disciplines to unlock their wider socioeconomic benefits.

He said, Mr Governor has told us that no sport should be invisible in Lagos State, and we have added that no sporting activities and fitness and wellness engagements should be overlooked in Lagos State. The government will continue supporting sporting initiatives because of their health and economic benefits, noting that businesses producing sports merchandise and selling healthy drinks also benefit from the growing sports industry.

Plans to Expand Race Across Nigeria

Ajayi disclosed that the long-term vision of the initiative was to expand the Capital City Race to other state capitals across Nigeria. He said the organisers hoped to take the event to cities such as Ibadan and Asaba, with the support of institutional partners and sponsors. According to him, the initiative seeks to build on the growing culture of running and jogging among Nigerians by providing organised platforms that encourage participation, fitness and healthy competition.

The Capital City Race has grown steadily since its introduction in 2024 and has become one of Lagos organised recreational running platforms. The available slots for this year have all been filled, with 3,000 runners expected on the start line. Both brands said they are delighted to contribute to a platform geared towards the advancement of healthy living for the populace.