Capacity-building workshop on responsible use of AI in sports journalism

The workshop, led by Imo SWAN Chairman Cosmos Chukwuemeka, explored how emerging technologies are reshaping the media landscape and emphasized the importance of adapting without abandoning the core principles of accuracy, originality, and responsible reporting. Media entrepreneur Chinedu Hardy Nwadike served as the facilitator and introduced participants to AI-powered tools designed to support match reporting, interview transcription, content development, newsroom automation, and online content distribution.

A capacity-building workshop on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in modern journalism was organized by the Imo State chapter of the Society of Women in Newsrooms (SWAN).

The workshop, titled 'Ethics and Professionalism in the Generative AI Era,' aimed to educate sports journalists on the growing influence of AI in newsroom operations and digital storytelling. The event took place at the OtownGist Media and Creative Hub in Owerri on May 12, 2026, as part of the Imo SWAN May 2026 Congress





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