Capacity-building workshop for journalists on impactful healthcare reporting held in Abuja

A two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists on impactful healthcare reporting was held in Abuja from May 19 to 20. Organized by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), the workshop, themed "Investigative Skills for Covering Nigeria’s Priority Health Challenges", brought together early-career journalists, mid-level reporters, experienced media professionals, and campus journalists from across the country.

A two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists on impactful healthcare reporting was held in Abuja from May 19 to 20. Organized by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), the workshop, themed "Investigative Skills for Covering Nigeria ’s Priority Health Challenges", brought together early-career journalists, mid-level reporters, experienced media professionals, and campus journalists from across the country.

The workshop featured sessions on practical principles and ethics in investigative health reporting, with Dapo Olorunyomi, CEO of CJID and publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, facilitating a session on "Practical Principles and Ethics in Investigative Health Reporting". He highlighted core principles that should guide investigative journalism, especially in health reporting, including verification and evidence, independence from bias, contextualisation, transparency, and prioritising accuracy over speed.

Nike Adebowale-Tambe, Editor, Health and Development Desk at Premium Times, urged journalists to pay closer attention to Primary Health Care (PHC) centres as an important investigative reporting beat. She emphasized the importance of investigating issues such as infrastructure, staffing, availability of essential medicines, equipment functionality, and service delivery at PHCs. Ms Adebowale-Tambe also encouraged journalists to use direct observation, interviews, budget documents, and procurement records to strengthen accountability reporting in the health sector.

Omosalewa Adesua, the Project Associate for Health Journalism at the CJID, noted that the workshop was designed to ensure diversity and balanced learning, selecting participants from about 220 applications. She emphasized the importance of journalism in influencing policy and improving lives, stating that the ultimate goal of the training was to encourage journalism that influences policy in the health sector and improves lives.

Participants described the workshop as practical and impactful, noting that the training exposed them to investigative methods, digital verification tools, and solution-oriented reporting approaches. Hussain Mohammed of Daily Trust said the training reinforced the role of journalists as agents of change. Mr Mohammed emphasized the importance of integrity and evidence-based reporting in health journalism.

"When you are doing the story, you have to make it balanced, and there is a need for investigation evidence for you to compile your story before publication", he said. Promise Eze of The Cable said one of the most valuable aspects of the training was learning to use digital verification tools to combat misinformation





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Healthcare Reporting Investigative Journalism Nigeria Capacity-Building Primary Health Care PHC Misinformation Digital Verification Ethics Integrity Policy Impact

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