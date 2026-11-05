CANEX WKND 2026 Opens in Lagos with 15,000 Participants and US$50,000 CreaThon Prize

Afreximbank's Creative Africa Nexus WKND 2026 runs from 5 to 8 November at the National Theatre in Lagos under the theme One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World. The four-day festival brings together creatives, investors and policymakers to drive deals, financing and intellectual property across Africa's creative economy.

CANEX WKND 2026 opened today at the National Theatre in Lagos, drawing a record 15,000 plus participants to the continent's largest creative economy festival. The African Export-Import Bank ( Afreximbank) is hosting the four-day event through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme from 5 to 8 November.

This year's theme is One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World. All roads led to the iconic arts and crafts venue in Lagos, with visitors from neighbouring African countries and beyond pouring in by the thousands. The 2026 programme spans film and television, music, fashion, sport, literature and publishing, gastronomy and visual arts. Organisers say it carries strong promise for the continent's creative ecosystem.

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CANEX Focuses On Finance And Investment

Analysts note that CANEX WKND stands at the intersection of creativity, enterprise, investment and economic development. The programme places a strong focus on finance, intellectual property, technology, skills, investment and market access. Across the four days, it will provide platforms for deal-making, industry dialogue and sector-specific engagement, including the CANEX Deal Room. The opening ceremony features addresses by Ministers of Culture and Creative Industries from 11 African countries.

Speakers include Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, and H.E. Dr Olajumoke Omoniyi Oduwole, Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. Also speaking are H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, and H.E.

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Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, among other dignitaries. An Afreximbank staff member, who would not be named, said the event will afford policymakers and investors an opportunity to discuss the future of Africa's creative economy. He pointed to the various interfaces and discussions to be held in the Deal Room, Finance Summit, masterclasses and business-to-business engagements in the coming days.

He said CANEX is not merely about showcasing Africa's creative talents but about transforming African creativity into intellectual property, businesses, employment, investments and global economic influence. Rasheed Adebajo, an arts and culture enthusiast, noted that unlike a conventional art fest, which devotes time to artistic expression and entertainment, CANEX WKND 2026 has its core business and economy seriously entrenched. He said that is a world of difference.

The event brings together some of Africa and the diaspora's most influential cultural and industry figures. Participants include Nobel Laureate, writer and playwright Professor Wole Soyinka, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, filmmaker and actor Funke Akindele, and actors Richard Mofe-Damijo and Thuso Mbedu. Former professional footballers Didier Drogba and Jay-Jay Okocha are also taking part, alongside leading figures from Africa's music, film, fashion, sport and creative business sectors.

Musicians and entertainers such as Davido, Fally Ipupa, Flavour, Libianca and Charlotte Dipanda will perform, reflecting CANEX WKND's combination of industry engagement with live cultural programming. The wider event features live performances, concerts, film screenings, competitions and industry engagements. African brands can explore international markets, while artists and content creators can commercialise their intellectual property, showcase exhibitions, take part in creative writing workshops and literary engagements, and exhibitors can market their culinary offerings to a wider audience.

One Market One Culture Summit Discusses Creative Economy

On 6 November, a high-level conversation titled One Market, One Culture: Building the Creative Economy of Global Africa will examine the steps required to convert the growing global influence of African culture into stronger creative businesses, exports and investment. Speakers include Professor Wole Soyinka, ministers responsible for culture and the arts from Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Rwanda, International Finance Corporation representatives, and representatives from Afreximbank. Financing will be central to the programme.

The Creative Economy Finance Summit, presented by Afreximbank in partnership with the Creative Economy Practice at Co-Creation Hub, will bring financial institutions and investors together to examine how creative-economy transactions can be structured, financed and de-risked. CANEX Creations Inc. will lead discussions on unlocking investment in African intellectual property.

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Deal Room Connects Entrepreneurs With Financiers

The CANEX Deal Room and Creative Pitch Sessions will connect creative entrepreneurs directly with financiers and investors considering opportunities across film and television, music, fashion, sport, publishing, gastronomy, visual arts and creative infrastructure. Technology and the changing economics of creative production will feature prominently. Sessions will examine artificial intelligence, authorship and intellectual property, the use of technology to reshape creative businesses, and how African creators can use digital tools to develop globally competitive products.

The CANEX CreaThon, delivered with pan-African technology company Gebeya, will bring creators, developers and innovators together around projects in music, video and gaming, supported by African-built digital tools, mentorship, computing resources and a US$50,000 prize pool. Film and television programming will explore both storytelling and the commercial infrastructure required to take African content to wider audiences. Sessions include Stories Without Borders: Africa, Hollywood and the Global Diaspora, featuring former Afreximbank President Professor Benedict Oramah.

Sport And Film Sessions Examine Global Reach

Another session, Made in Africa, Watched in Africa, will examine research into film distribution, audiences and financing across Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa. Sport forms another major strand of CANEX WKND 2026. Discussions will examine athlete development, management, commercialisation and the links between sport and the broader creative economy. Didier Drogba and Jay-Jay Okocha are scheduled to participate in When Giants Speak: The Business of the Game.

The weekend will conclude with a Legends Football Match at Onikan Stadium on 8 November. Fashion programming will include masterclasses on building profitable African brands, textile value chains, market access and intellectual property, alongside the CANEX Fashion Show and Awards Night. In gastronomy, the CANEX Junior Chefs Competition, Africa Jollof Wars Competition and a series of live demonstrations and conversations will explore how African food, ingredients and culinary traditions can become stronger commercial propositions across domestic, continental and global markets.

Publishing and literature will feature through the CANEX Book Factory, Book Fair, writers' workshops and manuscript development sessions.