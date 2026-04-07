Cancer Report Controversy: Deborah Mbara Speaks Out on Alleged Manipulation by Blessing CEO

Deborah Mbara, the cancer survivor whose medical report was allegedly altered by Blessing CEO, has come forward to share her account of events, following the NMA's call for the arrest of the relationship expert. Mbara details how Blessing CEO obtained her report and expressed her shock at its subsequent misuse.

Mrs. Deborah Mbara , the woman whose cancer report was allegedly manipulated by Blessing CEO, has publicly addressed the situation. This statement follows the Nigerian Medical Association's ( NMA ) call for Blessing CEO's arrest, a controversial figure known for dispensing relationship advice, who is accused of falsifying the medical records of a cancer patient.

The controversy erupted after Blessing CEO shared a medical report online, purportedly to support her claim of having stage 4 breast cancer and to solicit financial aid from the public. The report was allegedly issued by Xinus Medical Diagnostics and signed by Dr. O.A. Odigwe, a consultant pathologist. However, Xinus Medical Diagnostics subsequently refuted Blessing CEO's claims, stating that the original report belonged to Deborah Mbara and was issued in May 2025. This has led to widespread criticism and accusations of deception. Mbara's account provides a contrasting narrative to Blessing CEO's public pronouncements. \In a video posted on her Instagram page, Deborah Mbara, a makeup artist and cancer survivor, detailed how Blessing CEO obtained her medical report. Mbara explained that Blessing CEO, while in Asaba, requested her report to compare it with her own. Mbara, believing she was assisting someone in need, provided the document. Mbara recounted, 'Sometime last year, Blessing CEO was in Asaba, and I was her makeup artist. Fast forward to last week, when she started crying that she had cancer, and sold off her properties. My friend reached out to her to check up on her. And we even got a doctor on the call to help us educate her and encourage her. I was telling her how God saw me through my own, and the scars. Then she said, 'Zazi, can you just please help me send the report of when you were diagnosed so I could compare it with the one my doctor gave to me. And I said ok no problem. Only for me to see it on the Internet on Friday that it was my result that she doctored to back up the nonsense and money people were donating to her.' Mbara expressed her shock and disappointment upon discovering that her medical report had been altered and used to support Blessing CEO's claims. She revealed that Blessing CEO has denied knowing her or having any contact with her family, yet she reportedly visited Mbara's husband and family in Asaba to ask for forgiveness. Mbara's husband requested a public apology and confession, detailing the events. Mbara said, 'She said she doesn't know me and has never spoken to any of my family. But she was in Asaba on Monday to beg my husband and my family. And my husband told her to tender a public apology on social media and confess how everything happened. I thought I was helping someone in need, not knowing she had a different agenda. This is evil.' This revelation further fuels the debate about Blessing CEO's actions and raises serious questions about the ethics of using sensitive medical information for personal gain. \The unfolding situation has garnered significant public attention and sparked a debate surrounding medical ethics, the responsible use of social media, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. The NMA's intervention and the subsequent statements from the involved parties further intensify the scrutiny. The case underscores the importance of verifying information, particularly when dealing with health-related matters, and the potential consequences of misinformation. The manipulation of a cancer survivor's medical report is considered a very serious matter. The fallout from this situation is expected to continue for some time, with potential legal and reputational ramifications for all involved parties. Further investigation might also reveal new information to understand the event in depth. This also highlights the crucial necessity of upholding medical integrity and protecting patient confidentiality. The public's concern is evident as the story unfolds and new details continue to emerge





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Blessing CEO Deborah Mbara Cancer Report Medical Report Controversy NMA Fake Report Medical Ethics Social Media

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