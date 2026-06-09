Canada Urges Collaboration to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria calls for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to protect children affected by conflict and prevent their recruitment into armed groups. The media's role in responsible reporting is emphasized to raise awareness and respect children's rights.

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among various stakeholders to safeguard children affected by conflict and prevent their recruitment into armed groups.

Omar Alihashi, a Counsellor Political at the Commission, stressed the importance of global efforts to protect these children, highlighting that they face long-term challenges beyond immediate violence. At a media workshop focused on preventing child recruitment in armed conflict and violence, Alihashi underscored the media's unique role in raising awareness while respecting children's rights and dignity. He believed that the training would foster understanding and expertise-sharing, enabling journalists to contribute to child protection and broader peace initiatives.

'Beyond immediate violence, recruitment into armed groups can severely impact children's education, well-being, and future opportunities,' Alihashi said. He also emphasized the need for sensitive, professional reporting that respects children's rights. Mrs Offiong Nsa, the Country Representative of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security, deemed the use of children in armed conflict a grave human rights violation. She urged a shift in public narratives, viewing these children as victims and potential peace agents rather than perpetrators.

Nsa praised ethical, child-centered journalism for its power to expose recruitment networks, influence policy, and ultimately end the cycle of violence. She believed that peace journalism could significantly contribute to Nigeria's progress if adopted





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Children In Armed Conflict Media Responsibility Child Protection Peace Journalism Nigeria

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