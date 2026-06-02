Canada Suspends Immigration Documents for DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan Over Ebola

Canada has implemented a 90-day suspension of immigration documents for residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The measure, effective from May 27, applies to temporary resident visas, electronic travel authorizations, and permanent resident visas, and includes a temporary pause on processing new immigration applications from these countries. Additionally, a 21-day quarantine requirement has been introduced for travelers who have been in the affected regions within the past 21 days, with designated facilities for those without safe quarantine arrangements. The Canadian government emphasizes a precautionary approach due to the severity of Ebola and the evolving global health situation, including travel flows linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Similar restrictions have been implemented by the United States, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Canada has implemented a 90-day suspension of immigration documents for residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, reinforcing earlier border measures introduced in a May 26 government memo over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the affected countries.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, in a Tuesday post on its official social media page, restated the directive, saying, 'Reminder: we are suspending immigration documents for residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan for 90 days. During this time, we also plan to pause decisions on applications from these countries.

' The measure, which was first outlined in the May 26 memo, is part of a broader temporary border restriction framework introduced by the Canadian government in response to rising Ebola risks in the three countries. Explaining the policy shift, the government said, 'In response to the Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and increasing risks in Uganda and South Sudan, the Government of Canada is taking decisive action by introducing temporary border measures to reduce the risk of the virus entering and spreading within Canada.

' The memo indicated that the suspension began at 23:59 EDT on May 27 and applies to temporary resident visas, electronic travel authorisations (eTA) and permanent resident visas. It also includes a temporary pause on processing new immigration applications from the affected countries. Officials further clarified that the restriction applies even to individuals with previously approved travel documents, stating that such persons would not be permitted to travel to Canada during the suspension period.

The government also introduced additional public health controls under the Quarantine Act, including a mandatory 21-day quarantine requirement for travellers who had been in the affected countries within 21 days prior to arrival, even if they show no symptoms. It added that, 'The government intends to implement an additional measure effective May 30 at 23:59 pm EDT until August 29, 2026, whereby Canadian citizens, permanent residents, persons registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals, who have been in these areas within the previous 21 days and do not have symptoms, will have to quarantine for 21 days.

' According to the policy, travellers without safe quarantine arrangements will be placed in designated facilities, while those showing symptoms will be isolated in hospitals for further assessment. The Canadian government also noted that the measures do not affect individuals already in the country, who may remain for their authorised stay after being screened upon arrival. It added that Canadian citizens and permanent residents may still return to Canada but will undergo border screening, in line with standard entry procedures.

While acknowledging that the risk to people in Canada remains low, authorities said the decision reflects a precautionary approach due to the severity of Ebola and the evolving global health situation, including travel flows linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The statement added, 'There has never been a case of Ebola disease imported into Canada and there are currently no cases of Ebola disease in North America.

' The development comes as the United States also introduced similar temporary restrictions and enhanced screening measures for travellers from Ebola-affected regions, including limits on entry for non-citizens and lawful permanent residents who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan. The World Health Organization has declared the May 2026 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, citing the severity of the Bundibugyo strain, which currently has no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

This comprehensive response from Canada underscores the global effort to contain the spread of Ebola while balancing immigration and public health priorities. The 90-day suspension allows health authorities to reassess risks and adjust measures accordingly. Travelers affected by the suspension are advised to contact Canadian embassies for guidance, and the government continues to monitor the situation closely.

As the international community mobilizes resources to combat the outbreak, Canada's proactive stance highlights the importance of coordinated border health policies in preventing the importation of infectious diseases





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