Canada's national football team recorded a historic 6-0 win at the World Cup, powered by Jonathan David's hat-trick, to top Group B and nearly secure a knockout stage spot. The triumph, featuring Nigerian-born substitute Oluwaseyi, matched the largest margin by any host nation and underscored Canada's growing football influence.

Canada delivered a stunning performance at the FIFA World Cup , defeating an opponent with a six-goal margin that placed them at the top of Group B and on the brink of the knockout stage.

JonathanDavid led the charge with a hat-trick, becoming the first Canadian player to score three goals in a single World Cup match. The six-goal triumph matched the largest victory margin ever by a World Cup host nation, a record previously held by Italy in 1934, Brazil in 1950 and Argentina in 1978.

Substitute Oluwaseyi, born in Nigeria before moving to Canada, entered the match in the 71st minute as the hosts produced one of the most memorable performances of the tournament. Fellow players of Nigerian heritage, Promise David and goalkeeper Owen Goodman, remained unused substitutes but celebrated enthusiastically after the final whistle. Canada's emphatic victory also made them the first nation from outside Europe and South America to score six goals in a World Cup match, highlighting their rising football stature globally.

In other group action, Mexico secured the top spot in Group A with a win over South Korea, maintaining their remarkable record of advancing from the group stage in eight of the last nine World Cups. Luis Romo became the first Liga MX player to score at the 2026 tournament, and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel recorded his second clean sheet.

Switzerland boosted their knockout-stage hopes in Los Angeles with a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, where substitute Johan Manzambi scored twice, becoming the youngest Swiss player since 1950 to score at a World Cup





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