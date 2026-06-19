Canada Stuns Qatar 6-0 to Claim Maiden World Cup Win; Switzerland Dominates Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada secured its first-ever World Cup victory with a dominant 6-0 win over nine-man Qatar, while Switzerland revived their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. Group B standings and injury concerns emerge.

Canada delivered a commanding performance to secure their first-ever World Cup victory, thrashing nine-man Qatar 6-0 on Thursday at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium. The win propels them to the brink of topping Group B , needing only a draw against Switzerland in their final match.

Juventus striker Jonathan David led the charge with a hat-trick, while Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba also scored, alongside a Mohammad Manai own goal. The victory was overshadowed by a serious injury to midfielder Ismael Kone, who was stretchered off after a clumsy challenge from Qatar's Assim Madibo, who was initially shown a yellow card that was later upgraded to red. Kone received oxygen as he left the field, waving to fans.

David reflected on the emotional impact, stating that while the win was historic, the injury cast a shadow. Qatar's numerical disadvantage-down to nine men after Homam el-Amin's earlier red card-allowed Canada to capitalize, scoring three second-half goals to boost their goal difference. With four points and a superior goal difference, Canada controls their destiny in Group B. Earlier, Switzerland reignited their tournament hopes with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Johan Manzambi netted twice, with Ruben Vargas and Granit Xhaka adding late goals to seal the win. The Swiss, aiming to advance beyond the last 16 for the first time, now have four points, level with Canada. Bosnia, who upset Italy in a playoff to reach the tournament, remain on one point after two matches, facing an uphill battle to qualify.

In other Group A action, South Africa kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta. Teboho Mokoena converted a late penalty to equalize after Michal Sadilek's opener, giving both teams one point each. They trail co-hosts Mexico and South Korea-who face each other later in a potentially decisive group clash-by two points.

Mexico and South Korea both opened with wins, and their match in Guadalajara has attracted attention after Mexican authorities intercepted a drone over the South Korean training camp earlier in the week





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Canada World Cup Qatar Switzerland Bosnia-Herzegovina Group B Jonathan David Hat-Trick Ismael Kone Injury

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