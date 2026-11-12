Canada Announces 100,000 Permanent Residence Pathways for Workers

Canada unveils time-limited measures to grant permanent residence to 100,000 workers and 45,000 family members, accelerating processing for Hong Kong and Ukrainian applicants by 2027.

The Canadian government announced a significant expansion of immigration pathways on Tuesday, introducing time-limited measures to transition up to 100,000 workers and their eligible family members already residing in the country to permanent residents. This initiative, detailed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, aims to accelerate the processing of applications from thousands of migrants and families who have been awaiting decisions. The new policy is designed to provide additional admission spaces in 2027, addressing regional labour needs while fulfilling existing humanitarian commitments.

Worker and Family Cohort Details

The core of this announcement includes a specific allocation for up to 45,000 spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children of Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are currently living in Canada. These individuals will be able to obtain permanent residence under the new framework, which also covers an additional 12,600 people who have already been found eligible for permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. The government stated that these measures are critical for keeping families together and reducing the significant backlogs that have accumulated in the immigration system.

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Implementation of the workers' cohort will occur in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments to ensure that regional labour needs are adequately addressed. According to a backgrounder published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the workers' category includes individuals who have already applied under selected federal immigration programmes. These programmes include the Atlantic Immigration Program, the Start-up Visa Program, the Self-Employed Persons Program, the Agri-Food Pilot, and various home care worker programmes.

Provincial Nominee Allocations

Provinces and territories will also be empowered to nominate workers who meet their specific regional labour requirements through increased Provincial Nominee Programme allocations. This flexibility allows local jurisdictions to target specific skills shortages within their borders, ensuring that new permanent residents can immediately contribute to local economic stability. The government emphasized that this measure would help people who had already established themselves in Canadian communities but were previously stuck waiting for permanent residence decisions, thereby providing them with greater certainty to plan for their futures.

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Honoring Hong Kong and Ukraine Commitments

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab highlighted the dual focus of the new plan, which balances sustainability with humanitarian obligations. She noted that the time-limited measure announced with the levels plan would allow the government to deliver faster on its promises to people from Hong Kong and Ukraine. This approach aims to give these specific groups certainty as they continue to build their lives and contribute to the country. The announcement also provides for the processing of outstanding applications from Hong Kong residents and Ukrainians under previously established permanent residence pathways.

The Canadian government explicitly stated its aim to process all remaining applications under the Hong Kong permanent residence pathways, which officially closed to new applicants on August 31, 2026. Similarly, the government plans to process all remaining applications under the Ukraine Family Reunification Pathway, which closed to new applications on October 22, 2024. These two specific groups account for a combined potential of 50,800 permanent resident admissions, representing a significant portion of the overall immigration strategy for the coming years.

Political Reactions and Economic Impact

Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Agincourt, Jean Yip, expressed pride in achieving a path forward for the Hong Kong community after five years of advocacy. Yip thanked the applicants for their patience and resilience, asserting that they will enrich Canadian communities through positive and lasting contributions. Meanwhile, Michael Ma, Member of Parliament for Markham-Unionville, emphasized the difficulty of planning for the future while waiting for decisions. He viewed finalizing all remaining applications by the end of 2027 as an important step toward honoring Canada's commitment and giving families greater certainty.

Yvan Baker, Member of Parliament for Etobico Centre, highlighted the economic benefits of the measure, stating that it supports Canadian businesses by ensuring they have access to the workforce needed to compete. He argued that honouring existing commitments strengthens the economy by providing people with the certainty required to pursue training and professional qualifications. The National President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Alexandra Chyczij, also welcomed the decision, underscoring the positive impact on Ukrainian families who have been navigating the immigration system.

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The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada initiative complements broader reforms aimed at restoring sustainability to the immigration system. By enabling people already contributing to Canada's economy to settle permanently, the government seeks to maximize their potential contributions. This strategy addresses the urgent need for labour in key sectors while maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the overall immigration process. The detailed plan reflects a balanced approach to managing migration flows in response to both economic demands and international obligations.