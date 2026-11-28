Dame Patience Jonathan has challenged claims that her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, has a second wife, asking if a man can marry two wives in court. She also recalled their early relationship and her ice cream business.

Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has challenged claims that her husband has another wife. In an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority on Saturday, she asked those making the allegations to establish whether such a marriage exists in court.

The former First Lady addressed the speculation after the interviewer told her that although her husband had described her as his only wife, the public believed he had another wife. Responding, Patience said she was unaware of the claims and questioned their basis. She said, I don't know what you are talking about.

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Patience Jonathan Discusses Marriage Allegations

First of all, in court, can you marry two wives? No. Then judge yourself. She made the remarks during the interview, where she was asked about Ayima Lott-Jonathan, who is reportedly the former president's other wife. Reflecting on her relationship with the former president, Patience disclosed that they first met in a classroom where he taught her biology.

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She explained that they did not date for a long time before getting together because they were both young at the time. The former First Lady also recalled how she ran an ice cream business before her husband's emergence as president, saying Goodluck supported her and participated in running the business. She emphasised that her husband was actively involved in the business.

She explained that they operated a large shop with refrigerators and had bicycles used by people who collected ice cream to sell. We have a big shop, we bought fridges. We have bicycles for people who come and sell, she recalled. According to her, she also personally took the ice cream to schools to sell before returning to the shop, where she and her husband worked together.

Ice Cream Business and Personal History

I carry, I go to schools to sell. Then I come, my husband help me clean fridge. We do it together, she said. The book launch, which coincided with her 50th birthday, provided an opportunity for her to share aspects of her personal life and experiences after maintaining a relatively low public profile during Jonathan's presidency.

Patience Jonathan served as Nigeria's first lady from 2010 to 2015, following her husband's emergence as president after the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua. Before then, she was the first lady of Bayelsa State between 2005 and 2007, when her husband served as governor of the state. In the interview, she also offered advice to young people going into marriage. She emphasised the importance of hard work and partnership, drawing from her own experiences.

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The interview with the Nigerian Television Authority covered various aspects of her life, including her time as first lady and her personal relationship with the former president. Patience Jonathan's remarks come amid ongoing speculation about her husband's marital status. She maintained that she was not aware of any second marriage and reiterated that a court marriage does not permit a man to have two wives. The former first lady's comments have sparked discussions about the legalities of marriage in Nigeria.