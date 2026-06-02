CAN Urges Federal Government to Declare State of Emergency on Insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria calls for a state of emergency to address escalating insecurity, emphasizing legal self-defense and international cooperation.

The Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN ) has urgently called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made this call on Tuesday in Abuja during the presentation of a communiqué issued at the end of the association's National Church Denominational Leaders Summit 2026. The summit, themed 'The State of the Nation and the Way Forward', brought together top church leaders, bloc leaders, and delegates to prayerfully review the country's challenges.

Okoh clarified that the call was not a threat to President Bola Tinubu's administration but a necessary reminder for the government to rise to its constitutional responsibility of defending the nation's territorial integrity and promoting the welfare of its people. He stated that it has come to the point where the government must declare a state of emergency on security.

Addressing questions from journalists on whether Nigerians should resort to self-defense, Okoh noted that self-preservation is a natural human instinct, but any action must remain within the boundaries of the law. He stressed that people and churches should be able to defend themselves, their properties, and their homes within reasonable legal limits. The cleric said the association would continue to deploy both media engagements and diplomatic back channels to hold the current administration accountable.

According to him, the summit was only the initial step in a series of strategic engagements aimed at ensuring a safer nation for all citizens. He acknowledged that security challenges, which initially worsened in the North and North-Central regions, are increasingly spreading southward. Okoh expressed support for international collaborations to end insecurity, especially tactical cooperation between the Federal Government and the United States.

He said if the government is overwhelmed and other countries offer help, it should welcome them as long as they follow proper lines of engagement. He reiterated that CAN's position has not changed: if it takes other countries coming to help Nigeria out of this situation, so be it. The summit concluded with a communiqué outlining several resolutions, including the need for a comprehensive security sector reform, improved intelligence sharing, and community policing.

The association also called for a national dialogue involving all stakeholders to address the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, unemployment, and social injustice. CAN emphasized that churches will continue to play a role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution. The association urged the government to prioritize the protection of worship centers and to ensure that security forces are adequately equipped and motivated. The summit also highlighted the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and called for increased humanitarian assistance.

As the security situation worsens, CAN pledged to intensify its advocacy efforts and to mobilize prayers and support for the nation's leaders. The association called on all Nigerians to remain united and law-abiding while demanding accountability from the government. The declaration for a state of emergency is seen as a critical step to mobilize resources and coordinate efforts to combat the rising tide of violence and criminality across the country





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