CAN Raises Religious Freedom Concerns Over Borno Christian Woman 14-Year Sentence

The Christian Association of Nigeria has raised religious freedom concerns over the 14-year sentence of Lami Samuel Dawa in Borno State, noting an appeal has been filed while lawyers clarify the specific charge behind her conviction.

The Christian Association of Nigeria has raised concerns over the reported conviction and 14-year imprisonment of a Christian woman, Lami Samuel Dawa, in Borno State, saying the case raises important questions about religious freedom and fundamental rights.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh made the position known in a statement issued on Saturday, while disclosing that an appeal had been filed against the conviction. The association said it is committed to allowing the judicial process to run its course. CAN said it is particularly concerned by reports that the case arose from circumstances involving the conversion of an adult woman to Christianity, although the precise facts and legal basis of the conviction are still being verified.

Also read Borno Court Sentences Christian Mother Lami Samuel to 14 Years

Association Defends Religious Freedom

The association noted that every individual should be free to choose, change or practise their religion or belief without coercion, intimidation or unlawful punishment. In the statement, CAN said the case raises important questions about the protection of religious freedom and the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It called on the relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of all parties are protected and that justice is served in accordance with the Constitution and the law. The PUNCH had earlier reported that Dawa was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by a Borno State High Court in a judgment dated May 5, 2026. The case has drawn attention from Christian bodies across the country, with CAN now adding its voice to concerns already expressed by other groups.

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The Chairman of the Maiduguri branch of the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria, Ephraim Yidawi, had cautioned against portraying the case as one in which Dawa was convicted simply for preaching to a girl or converting her to Christianity. Yidawi, whose organisation represented Dawa and four other defendants during the trial, said the allegations included conspiracy to abduct a child, enticing a child to leave parental custody, removing the child from her parents lawful custody, depriving her of access to education and interfering with her religious practice and conversion.

Specific Abduction Charges Detailed

He said the court convicted Dawa on the charge of depriving a parent of the lawful custody of his child, while the other four defendants were discharged and acquitted. The Christian Lawyers Fellowship also confirmed that an appeal had been initiated against the judgment. The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria had similarly urged Christians to exercise restraint and avoid drawing conclusions without examining the court proceedings.

That call for caution came as the details of the trial and the specific charge on which Dawa was convicted continued to be clarified by the lawyers involved in the case. CAN stated that it will continue to monitor developments in the case and engage with the relevant authorities through appropriate legal and institutional channels.

Call for Peaceful Coexistence

It reemphasised its commitment to the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians of all religious backgrounds and to the protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of every citizen. The association maintained that it would allow the judicial process to run its course while insisting that the constitutional questions raised by the case deserve attention. It said the appeal process should be allowed to proceed while authorities ensure that the rights of all parties are safeguarded.

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The case has become a focal point in the wider discussion about religious freedom and the legal protection of fundamental rights in Nigeria, with the appeal now set to test the issues raised by the conviction and sentence. CAN reiterated its commitment to peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of different religious backgrounds, stressing the need to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of every citizen.