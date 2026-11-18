Goodluck Jonathan warns that ethno-political rivalry and eroding trust in the judiciary could trigger post-election crises in 2027, as APC and ADC exchange accusations over campaign violence.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned that the 2027 general elections could degenerate into destructive ethnic rivalry if political leaders keep exploiting divisions for electoral gain.

He spoke at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Peace Conference in Abuja, where he also flagged the risk of post-election crises. The conference theme was Safeguarding Trust and Strengthening Social Cohesion in a Competitive Political Environment. Jonathan said political parties and campaign organisations are increasingly being run like rival cult groups, with opponents treated as enemies.

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He added that he had received calls from Nigerians and friends abroad expressing concern about the country's political direction and the possibility of post-election crises. He warned that political actors were becoming increasingly intolerant of opposing views and of the legitimate right of others to contest elections at every level of government. Jonathan raised concerns about conflicting judicial pronouncements, especially when courts of coordinate jurisdiction issue contradictory decisions on the same matters.

He said the growing perception that litigants could shop for favourable court decisions could undermine public confidence in the judiciary. He said: Once people begin to lose faith in our courts and resort to self-help, the consequences can be very, very disastrous. Because if we don't have confidence in our courts, the next step is self-help. Nothing could be more dangerous to our national existence than the deliberate encouragement of ethnic rivalry.

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Jonathan, the first incumbent Nigerian president to lose an election in 2015, is remembered for his famous campaign quote: My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. He used the phrase to advocate for peace, issue-based campaigns and national unity, urging politicians and supporters to reject violence during the electoral cycle of 2015. The statement became a defining moment in Nigeria's political history when he conceded the 2015 presidential election.

Electoral Commission Warns of Trust Deficit

At the conference, Jonathan likened the Independent National Electoral Commission to the referee, the judiciary to the video assistant referee and the public to supporters whose conduct could influence the game. He said religious leaders, traditional rulers and other influential members of society had important roles to play in promoting tolerance and preventing violence. INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan acknowledged that the 2023 general elections left a significant trust deficit.

He condemned attacks on campaign convoys and supporters of political parties, warning that perpetrators would face the law. He said: Let me issue a clear and unambiguous warning to all political actors, sponsors, and their foot soldiers: the law will take its full course, and security agencies working alongside the Commission will go after the promoters and perpetrators of violent campaigns without fear or favour.

In his keynote address, former President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr Omar Alieu Touray identified national consensus on democratic principles, public trust, responsible political competition, early warning mechanisms, inclusive development and effective responses to misinformation as essential conditions for peaceful elections. Touray warned political leaders against turning electoral contests into struggles over ethnic, religious or regional identities. He also cited Jonathan's decision to concede defeat in 2015 as an example of leadership that prioritised national stability over personal ambition.

Touray said: No political victory is worth the sacrifice of national peace. No electoral defeat should ever be interpreted as the defeat of an ethnic, religious or regional community. And no political ambition, however legitimate, should outweigh the responsibility to preserve the nation. The 2026 conference is the third in the series organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, following earlier editions in 2019 and 2022.

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All Progressives Congress Accuses Opposition of Plotting Violence

Meanwhile, political parties have continued to trade blame over the recurrence of violence during ongoing campaigns for the 2027 elections. The ruling All Progressives Congress yesterday accused the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress of sponsoring violence, deploying propaganda and recruiting young Nigerians to disrupt its presidential campaign activities.

The party alleged that the opposition parties were using hoodlums, deepfakes, artificial intelligence-generated images, fake news and sponsored protests to create an atmosphere of tension and discontent against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party. In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, said the alleged activities were part of a coordinated plot by opposition elements to manipulate public opinion and undermine the credibility of the forthcoming general elections.

Alake recalled that the council had raised the alarm hours before the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, warning Nigerians about what it described as plans by opposition elements to introduce violence and disharmony into the political campaigns. According to him, the council believes the alleged strategy is intended to deceive Nigerians and the international community by creating a false impression of widespread public dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration.

He cited the incident at an Abuja mosque last Friday, where protesters allegedly pelted the presidential motorcade with stones, as the latest example of what he described as an anti-democratic political stunt. The council, however, did not provide evidence in the statement to substantiate its allegations against the ADC and NDC or independently establish their involvement in the Abuja incident.

The ADC has rejected the APC's accusations, telling the ruling party to stop blaming the opposition for Nigerians' anger over hardship. The ADC is also set to hold a rally on the streets today after the Kaduna State government rejected its use of a stadium. The back-and-forth underscores the charged atmosphere ahead of the 2027 general elections.