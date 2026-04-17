Calls Mount for Annulment of Ibom Power Audit Amid Conflict of Interest Allegations

A growing chorus of concern is demanding the cancellation of Savannah Energy's audit report on the Akwa Ibom State-owned Ibom Power Company. Critics cite a significant conflict of interest, alleging the audit was compromised as Savannah Energy is the gas supplier to Ibom Power. The call is for a fresh, independent, and qualified audit to address operational challenges and improve the company's performance, which has remained unsatisfactory despite recent reform efforts and leadership changes. Further scrutiny is also urged for other state-owned investments overseen by the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation.

Renewed demands are surfacing for the annulment of the audit report conducted by Savannah Energy on Ibom Power Company (IPC), the power generation entity owned by Akwa Ibom State . The central contention revolves around the appointment of Savannah Energy , the gas supplier to IPC, as the auditor, raising significant concerns about a conflict of interest. Advocates are pushing for the engagement of independent and qualified audit firms to conduct a thorough and impartial reassessment of the company's operations.

Following his assumption of office in 2023, Governor Umo Eno entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Savannah Energy, the parent company of Accugas, the primary gas supplier to Ibom Power. The agreement stipulated that Savannah Energy would conduct a technical audit of Ibom Power with the stated objective of identifying operational bottlenecks and enhancing the plant's performance to achieve optimal output. This audit was conducted under the supervision of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP) and was subsequently presented to Governor Eno in April 2024. However, the report's submission has been met with a wave of allegations, including claims of a conflict of interest and accusations that the facility was not properly visited during the audit process.

Open Forum, a non-governmental organization operating within the state, was among the first to voice its apprehensions regarding the ethical propriety of the Akwa Ibom State Government appointing Savannah Energy, a company with a direct commercial interest as the gas supplier, to audit Ibom Power Company. Further adding to the controversy, some employees of Ibom Power anonymously shared that Savannah Energy did not conduct any physical site visits to the company’s facilities before submitting its report. Open Forum articulated its concerns by stating that such an appointment represents a clear conflict of interest and contravenes established international auditing standards, specifically citing the IFAC Code of Ethics and ISA 200/220. The organization emphasized that awarding an audit to a firm with vested commercial interests inherently undermines the audit's credibility, transparency, and the public's trust.

Mathew Kofi Okono, popularly known as MKO and the Convener of Open Forum, has amplified these calls, advocating for a comprehensive and independent audit. His appeal extends beyond Ibom Power Company, encompassing all other state-owned investments that fall under the purview of AKICORP, which he described as being in a state of severe disrepair. Okono stated, 'The Forum calls for the engagement of a fully independent and qualified audit firm for a credible, comprehensive, operational, and technical audit of Ibom Power, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), and indeed all government-owned investments in the state with a view to repositioning them for optimum performance and improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).' He further elaborated on the dire state of these investments, noting, 'It is common knowledge that virtually all government-owned investments in the state under the supervision of AKICORP are either dead or on life support.'

Adding to the ongoing power deficit in the state, the situation has not seen significant improvement in the nearly two years since the audit report was submitted. Apart from reported reforms and the dismissal of its Managing Director, Dr. Mayen Etukudoh, little information has been made public about Ibom Power Company’s progress. Dr. Etukudoh's departure from Ibom Power Company came after his disclosures at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, where he revealed that despite annual appropriations, the company had not received adequate funding from the state government during his tenure from 2016 until his exit in 2025. He also highlighted, during a public hearing, the disappearance of $80 million, purportedly provided by the Federal Government of Nigeria to Ibom Power Company, which never reached the company's accounts.

Despite the change in leadership, replacing Dr. Etukudoh has not demonstrably improved power supply within Akwa Ibom State. The state continues to be heavily reliant on the notoriously unreliable National Grid, experiencing frequent power outages. In response to the persistent power challenges, Governor Eno recently established a Power Reform Implementation Committee, to be managed by a consultant, tasked with devising sustainable solutions for the recurring issues of power outages and blackouts. However, some analysts and industry experts have expressed skepticism regarding the committee's composition, suggesting it lacks the necessary professional expertise in electricity generation, transmission, and utility management.

Engr Emmanuel Eno, an Akwa Ibomite based in London, publicly voiced his opposition to the formation of the Akwa Ibom State Power Reform Committee on Facebook, citing 'professional negligence.' He argued that the committee lacks a proven track record and the essential technical capacity required for effective power reform, predicting its failure before it even commences its work. He stressed that power reform is a technical and complex undertaking with significant implications for millions of Akwa Ibom residents. Similarly, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, during a radio program hosted by MKO, strongly advocated for the utilization of local experts to revitalize and reposition the power company, rather than engaging in what he termed 'talk shows,' given that power generation is fundamentally a technical matter.

In a recent statement, Okono underscored the urgency with which the Akwa Ibom State government should consider establishing an Ibom Gas Company. He believes this would facilitate coordinated investment in the gas sector, thereby ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted supply of gas to Ibom Power and other investments, as well as serving external clients, ultimately boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Okono also called for a meticulous review of the 2009 MoU with Savannah Energy (Accugas) concerning the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement and other related investments, including the 69km Gas Pipeline to the Gas Plant





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Ibom Power Company Savannah Energy Audit Report Conflict Of Interest Akwa Ibom State

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