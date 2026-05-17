Call to Uphold Truth in Journalism and Daily Interactions:

The Presiding Bishop of the Old Catholic Apostolic Church, Most Rev. Oluwaseun Fagbohun, has urged journalists and professionals across all sectors to adhere to truthfulness in their duties for the growth and survival of the nation. He emphasized that truth is the only foundation capable of rescuing society from moral decay, injustice, and national disunity.

The Presiding Bishop of the Old Catholic Apostolic Church, Most Rev. Oluwaseun Fagbohun, has called on journalists and professionals across all sectors to uphold truthfulness in the discharge of their duties for the growth and survival of the nation.

Chief Fagbohun's speech, delivered in Ado Ekiti on the 2026 World Communications Day, emphasized that truth remains the only foundation capable of rescuing society from moral decay, injustice, and national disunity. The cleric urged journalists, lawyers, judges, medical practitioners, artisans, and all citizens to embrace honesty and integrity at all times, stating that truth must never be compromised under any circumstances.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Fagbohun noted that the annual World Communications Day serves as a reminder of the critical role communication plays in shaping society and promoting peace, justice, and accountability. He further charged media practitioners to remain committed to ethical journalism, objectivity, and factual reporting, despite the challenges facing the profession.

The religious leader also appealed to Nigerians to promote truthfulness in their daily interactions, adding that a society built on honesty would experience sustainable peace, development, and unity





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Truthfulness Journalism Ethical Journalism Professionalism Media Practitioners Trustworthiness Responsabiliy Integrity Society Peace Justice Accountability Nigeria Growth Sustainability Development Unity Honesty Abolition Of Moral Decay National Disunity Moral Integrity

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