The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) urged the leadership of Nigerian universities to establish Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Governance Committees to drive the responsible adoption of AI in the Nigerian educational sector. The communique signed by the chairman, Professor Ayodeji Omole, was made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

on Sunday, May 17, COPSUN , an organization comprising pro-chancellors of state-owned universities in Nigeria , urged the leadership of Nigeria n universities to establish Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Governance Committees.

The aim is to drive responsible adoption of AI in the Nigerian educational sector. The communique was signed by the chairman, Professor Ayodeji Omole, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan. COPSUN emphasized the importance of sustainability in university education and advised universities to develop digital integrity strategies for finance, academic processes, and data protection. They also called on federal and state governments to do more to ensure the sustainability of university education in Nigeria.

The communique urged universities to collaborate with anti-graft and intelligence agencies for joint training on server security and intelligence-sharing in the management of university affairs. Furthermore, COPSUN advised State governors to increase funding for state-owned universities, and universities to seek endowments from alumni and capable stakeholders within society.

Transparency and accountability should remain guiding principles in university financial management, according to the communique, which stated universities should strengthen research and development initiatives under the guidance and supervision of their Governing Councils and establish Intellectual Property and Patent Offices (IPPOs) to transform research outputs into viable innovations. Engaged by COPSUN, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum will discuss the prospects and limitations of state universities in Nigeria. The conference resolved to engage the Forum on this issue.

COPSUN emphasized the need for stronger synergy between universities and industry to translate research funding into practical innovations for economic development. The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening governance structures in state universities and ensuring that Nigerian state-owned universities remain globally competitive. A Abuja doctor has revealed a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period





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AI Digital Governance Governing Councils Intellectual Property And Patent Offices Nigeria Pro-Chancellors Of State-Owned Universities Universities Copsun Gubernatorial Forum

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