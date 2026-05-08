Call for Intensified Preventive Measures Against Possible Ebonyi State Flooding

Residents of Ebonyi State have urged the government to strengthen flood prevention measures following warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMets). They have called on authorities to establish IDPs camps for vulnerable residents and to continue public sensitization efforts.

Residents of Ebonyi State have called on the government to intensify preventive measures against possible flooding following warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency that the state and 18 others may witness flash floods due to heavy downpour.

The agency warned that prolonged dry conditions may harden the soil, reducing water absorption and increasing surface runoff capable of triggering floods in vulnerable communities. Speaking exclusively to DAILY POST on Friday, a resident, Chinedu Ngwuta, described the prediction as a timely warning, urging the government to strengthen public sensitization through radio programmes, markets and local dialect campaigns to protect lives and property.

Ngwuta further appealed to authorities to establish Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps for vulnerable residents, particularly farmers who may be unwilling to abandon their homes and farmlands without alternative shelter arrangements. Another resident, Ukah David, blamed authorities for permitting construction in flood-prone areas, stressing that sustained public enlightenment is necessary as many traders and farmers still operate along waterways and other risky locations.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Environment in Ebonyi State, Victor Chukwu, said the government had already commenced measures to mitigate possible flooding across the state. He warned residents against farming along waterways and urged communities to cooperate with environmental authorities. According to him, the ministry has mapped out aggressive tree planting, drainage clearing and other preventive measures aimed at reducing the impact of flooding.

He observed that since the first rainfall in the state, some communities, including residents of Mbukobe, have experienced flooding that destroyed household items





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Ebonyi State Flooding Prevention Public Sensitization Idps Camps Environmental Authorities

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