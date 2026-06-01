Calabar Court Sentences Businesswoman to Two Years for Unregistered Pharmacy Operations and Illegal Practice

Federal High Court in Calabar convicts Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube of running unregistered drug stores and practising as a pharmacist without a licence, imposing a two‑year prison term and ordering her arrest.

A Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, delivered a landmark judgment yesterday, sentencing businesswoman Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube to two years of imprisonment for running unregistered pharmaceutical outlets and practising as a pharmacist without the necessary qualifications.

The verdict was rendered in absentia by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu after the court found the defendant guilty on a series of offences that breach the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act. The case, filed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria under charge number FHC/CA/76C/2025, stemmed from alleged illegal activities that took place in August 2024.

According to court documents obtained by our correspondent, Kamchukwube operated two drug stores - one known as 24 Hours Pharmaceuticals on Marian Road and another located opposite Kokoz Cosmetics Shop on Abba Asang Street, Etta Agbor Road - without obtaining any registration or authorisation from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria. The judgment held that she not only failed to register the premises but also engaged in the dispensing of medicines as if she were a qualified pharmacist, despite having no licence or registration with the regulatory body.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Director of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, Aliyu Okayode, presented evidence showing that the businesswoman deliberately avoided the legal framework governing pharmaceutical practice. He explained to reporters that the court found her guilty on five counts related to operating unregistered outlets, dispensing drugs without a valid pharmacy licence, and tampering with enforcement measures such as a seal and lock that had been placed on one of the premises by the Pharmacy Council.

The judge ordered that the convict be declared wanted and directed security agencies to arrest her wherever she may be found and deliver her to the correctional centre to serve the sentence. In addition to the custodial term, the court indicated that a fine could be imposed, but the primary punishment mandated two years behind bars.

The prosecution stressed that the ruling sends a strong message to anyone who seeks to bypass the regulations that protect public health, emphasizing that the Pharmacy Council's authority to register and monitor drug outlets is non‑negotiable. The defendant's counsel, Ekpe Esor, declined to comment on the judgment and refrained from addressing the media after the hearing.

This case underscores the importance of compliance with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act of 2022 and serves as a warning that illegal pharmaceutical operations will be pursued vigorously by the authorities. The enforcement outcome also illustrates the collaboration between the judiciary and regulatory agencies to safeguard the integrity of the country's drug distribution system and protect consumers from unqualified personnel dispensing medicines





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pharmacy Law Unregistered Drug Stores Illegal Pharmacy Practice Federal High Court Ruling Public Health Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winning battles in court excites me – Akinlawon, SANTitilola Akinlawon, SAN, shares her journey in the legal profession, the challenges of litigation, and why winning battles in court excites her.

Read more »

Court of Appeal Judgement on Chief Tony Okocha-led Rivers State Executive Committee of the APCThe Court of Appeal Judgement delivered in the Port Harcourt Division of the court on the Chief Tony Okocha-led Rivers State Executive Committee of the APC was reportedly delivered on Friday through the Zoom with the passcode sent only to lawyers involved in the case. The Okocha-led APC filed the appeal to challenge the order of the state High Court delivered by the late Justice Godswill Obomanu that called for the maintenance of the status quo and later nullified congresses conducted by the APC in the state.

Read more »

Cross River Governor Unveils Carnival Calabar 2026 Theme, Promises Innovations to Boost Global AppealCross River Governor Bassey Otu has unveiled the theme for Carnival Calabar 2026, 'Rethinking Our Collective Destiny,' and announced plans to deepen public participation, expand economic opportunities, and boost the carnival's global appeal. The event drew tourism stakeholders, diplomats, cultural enthusiasts, and government officials, with the carnival's chairman announcing the introduction of online voting and other innovations to engage the public and create business opportunities. The carnival's evolution and impact on tourism were praised by industry stakeholders, with the Portuguese Ambassador comparing it to international carnivals. The carnival's success has led to a Nigerian band being selected to represent the country at an Indian carnival and calls for tourism practitioners to package and market Cross River as a destination for the upcoming Christmas season.

Read more »

Taraba APC aspirant challenges House of Reps primary in courtAn All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Leah Olusuyi, has

Read more »