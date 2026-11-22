Confederation of African Football announces record $31.2 million net profit and $284 million revenue, marking a significant recovery under President Patrice Motsepe's leadership.

The Confederation of African Football has reported a significant financial recovery under President Patrice Motsepe, with its latest annual financial statements showing a return to profitability, stronger reserves, and an improved cash position.

CAF Financial Recovery Under Patrice Motsepe

Figures presented at the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, on 21 November 2026, highlight the progress the continental football governing body has made after years of financial difficulties. CAF disclosed a net profit of $31.2 million, while total revenue climbed to $284 million, up more than 200 per cent. The organisation's financial reserves have also moved from a deficit of $16.8 million to a positive balance of $14.4 million. Its cash position stood at $118.8 million at the end of the financial year in June 2026. The latest figures represent a major shift from the financial situation CAF faced five years ago, when the organisation was reportedly burdened with debts exceeding $100 million. A turnaround programme introduced under Motsepe's leadership in 2021 has been credited with putting CAF on a path towards financial independence and long-term sustainability.

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Increased Funding for Member Associations

Beyond returning to profitability, the improved financial position has allowed CAF to increase its investment in football development across the continent, with greater financial support for its member associations, zonal unions, clubs and competitions. One of the major objectives of Motsepe's administration has been to provide greater financial assistance to CAF's 54 member associations, to improve football development structures and expand opportunities across Africa. Since 2021, the annual financial allocation to each member association has increased by 250 per cent, rising from $200,000 to $700,000. The latest adjustment came into effect in July 2026. The new allocation takes CAF to 70 per cent of its stated target of providing $1 million annually to each member association. The increased funding is expected to support grassroots football development, strengthen administrative and governance structures, and create more opportunities for youth and women's football. CAF has also raised its annual allocation to each of its six zonal unions by 80 per cent, from $500,000 in 2021 to $900,000 in 2026.

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Growth in Club Competition Investments

CAF's financial recovery has also translated into increased investment in club competitions, with total funding for clubs rising by 153 per cent over the last five years. The figure has grown from $19 million in 2021 to $48 million in 2026, reflecting a significant increase in the financial rewards available to clubs competing in CAF's interclub tournaments. Similarly, the champions of the CAF Confederation Cup are now rewarded with $4 million, up from $1.25 million five years ago. The overall prize money for the Champions League has increased to $19.6 million, while the Confederation Cup now has a total prize fund of $11.9 million. CAF has also improved its solidarity payments to clubs eliminated during the preliminary rounds of its interclub competitions, doubling the amount from $50,000 to $100,000 per club. The increased financial incentives are part of efforts to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of African club football, while providing more resources for teams participating in continental competitions.

Record Prize Money for National Teams

CAF's revenue growth has also created room for a significant increase in prize money across its flagship national team competitions. The winners of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 received a record $10 million, twice the $5 million awarded to the champions of the 2021 edition. The overall prize money for the men's tournament also rose by more than 40 per cent, increasing from $24.8 million in 2021 to $35 million for the 2025 competition. These substantial financial improvements underscore the efficacy of the strategic reforms implemented by the CAF leadership since 2021. The organization's ability to generate surplus funds demonstrates a successful pivot from its previous debt-heavy status to a robust, profit-generating entity. This financial health positions African football to sustain long-term growth and enhance the quality of competitions across the continent.