Confederation of African Football increases financial aid to member associations from 200000 to 700000 USD. President Patrice Motsepe announces the move at the Abuja General Assembly to boost continental football sustainability.

Confederation of African Football has increased its financial support to member associations from 200000 USD to 700000 USD, President Patrice Motsepe said.

Patrice Motsepe made this disclosure on Saturday during a press conference held in Abuja.

Also read CAF Increases Financial Support to Member Associations by 33 Percent

The announcement followed the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of CAF in Abuja.

This significant financial boost is part of broader efforts to strengthen the financial capacity of the 54 member associations.

The initiative also aims to promote the sustainable development of football across the African continent.

CAF Financial Support Mechanism

Confederation of African Football initially set a target of providing 1 million USD to each member association.

However, the governing body is currently paying 700000 USD per association.

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Patrice Motsepe stated that their million-dollar objective is paying very well despite the gap.

He clarified that the organization is paying 700000 USD without including money from their commission.

The full 1 million USD target was mainly based on commercial partners coming on board.

Confederation of African Football has committed substantial resources to competitions and prize money.

These funds also support other football development programmes across the member nations.

Stakeholder Positions and Goals

Patrice Motsepe emphasized that increasing resources available to national football associations remains a priority.

His administration aims to make African football more sustainable through direct funding.

The strategy seeks to reduce the dependence of member associations on external funding sources.

Confederation of African Football identified financial sustainability as a core operational goal.

Patrice Motsepe noted that member associations need increased financial resources from both CAF and FIFA.

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He highlighted the importance of stabilizing income streams for national federations.

The leadership believes that reliable funding is key to long-term regional growth.

Confederation of African Football is working to leave African football in a stronger financial position.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

This increase directly impacts the 54 member associations of Confedera tion of African Football.

National federations will receive 350 percent more funding than the previous 200000 USD level.

The extra funds can be used for infrastructure, youth development, and team logistics.

Confederation of African Football expects this support to reduce reliance on outside donors.

Patrice Motsepe wants to ensure African football is financially robust before his tenure ends.

The 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja served as the formal platform for this announcement.

The 200000 USD to 700000 USD shift marks a major milestone in continental sports funding.

Confederation of African Football continues to prioritize financial capacity building for all members.