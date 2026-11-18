CAF President Patrice Motsepe landed in Abuja on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly, which Nigeria is hosting for the first time in 17 years. The country will also host the CAF Awards on December 2 in Lagos, marking the first time one nation hosts both events.

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe, arrived in Abuja on Wednesday to a rousing welcome ahead of Saturday's 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly, which Nigeria is hosting.

His private jet touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 5:51 p.m., after which his entourage left immediately for the Transcorp Hilton Hotel. Mr Motsepe was received at the Presidential Wing by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, along with his Special Adviser and former Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick. CAF Secretary General Samson Adamu was also on hand to welcome him.

Also read CAF President Motsepe Arrives in Abuja Ahead of General Assembly

Others at the airport included CAF's Project Lead for both the OGA and the CAF Awards, Dr Christian Emeruwa, and Nigeria's Project Lead for both events, Dr Ademola Olajire. Several other senior CAF management and staff members were also present. The Transcorp Hilton Hotel is lodging all VVIPs, delegates, CAF management and staff, invited guests and other stakeholders for Saturday's General Assembly.

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Nigeria Hosts CAF General Assembly

It is the first time in 17 years that Nigeria is hosting the CAF General Assembly, the biggest gathering of football administrators and stakeholders in Africa. The assembly will bring together CAF leaders and managers, CAF Executive Committee members, and the Presidents and General Secretaries of all 54 CAF Member Associations. Special guests from FIFA, including the FIFA President and Secretary General, and from other Confederations of FIFA, are also expected, alongside other stakeholders of the game globally.

This year is also the first time that one country is hosting both the General Assembly and the CAF Awards, which is the biggest football-centred awards ceremony in Africa. The awards bring together legends of the past and present stars, as well as CAF chieftains, guests and stakeholders. The OGA is scheduled for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

CAF Awards Move to Lagos

The CAF Awards will take place in Lagos on Wednesday, 2 December, at the expansive Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre. Motsepe's arrival marks the start of a busy week for Nigerian football administrators, who are hosting the continent's top football officials. The General Assembly remains the premier gathering for decision-making in African football, with all 54 member associations represented.

The presence of FIFA's top leadership underscores the importance of the Abuja meeting. It also highlights Nigeria's return as a major host of continental football events after a 17-year gap. With the CAF Awards following in Lagos, the week will showcase both the administrative and celebratory sides of African football. Legends and current stars are expected to attend the awards ceremony on 2 December.

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Nigerian officials have emphasised their readiness to host both events, with project leads coordinating logistics for the General Assembly and the Awards. Delegates and guests have already begun arriving in Abuja ahead of Saturday's session.