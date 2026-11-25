CAF has unveiled five finalists for the 2026 Men's Player of the Year award, with Morocco contributing three players and Senegal two. The winner will be announced on December 2 in Lagos.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the five finalists for the 2026 Men's Player of the Year award. Reigning winner Achraf Hakimi, two-time recipient Sadio Mane, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Pape Gueye make the shortlist.

The final nominees were selected from an initial list of 10 players. The winner will be announced at the CAF Awards 2026 ceremony on Wednesday, December 2. The event will take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos, Nigeria. The ceremony returns to Nigeria for the first time since the 2014 edition, when Yaya Toure won the prize for a record fourth time.

Also read Hakimi, Mané lead five-person shortlist for 2026 CAF Men’s Player of the Year

Morocco And Senegal Dominate 2026 CAF Awards Shortlist

Morocco and Senegal dominate the shortlist, with three Moroccan players and two Senegalese stars making the final five. Hakimi, who plays for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, is seeking to retain the award after another impressive season with his club and the Moroccan national team. The defender played a key role in PSG's UEFA Champions League and French Ligue 1 successes. He helped PSG defend both titles last season.

He also captained Morocco during its campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He is looking to retain his title despite missing out on the AFCON title. Senegal's Mane, a two-time winner of the award in 2019 and 2022, is also in contention for a third title after helping the Lions of Teranga win the 2025 AFCON.

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The Al-Nassr forward was named Best Player of the continental tournament in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Senegal's triumph. He won the Most Valuable Player award with his exemplary leadership on and off the pitch en route to Senegal's triumph. Senegal won its second Africa Cup of Nations title. Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz also made the shortlist following his impressive performances for Morocco, particularly at the 2025 AFCON, where he won the Puma Golden Boot with five goals.

Brahim Diaz Makes History With Group Stage AFCON Goals

He scored in all the group-stage matches against Comoros, Mali, and Zambia. He became the first Moroccan player to achieve that feat since Ahmed Faras in 1976. He also scored in the knockout phase against Tanzania and Cameroon. Diaz missed the penalty that could have won Morocco the AFCON title.

Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye earned his nomination after a brilliant outing for the Teranga Lions in the tournament. He scored three goals, including the decisive goal in the final that secured the title for Senegal. Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the AFCON final in Rabat, with Gueye scoring the winning goal in extra time. He was also named in the tournament's best XI.

Ismael Saibari Completes Five Player Finalist Lineup

Completing the shortlist is Morocco's Ismael Saibari, who played an important role in his country's run to the AFCON final. He was one of Morocco's outstanding players in the tournament. He scored in the quarter-final win over Cameroon and helped the team reach the final. The 2025 AFCON was hosted on home soil in Morocco.