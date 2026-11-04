CAF Awards 2026 Nominees: Osimhen and Salah Omitted from Men's Player List

Achraf Hakimi headlines the CAF Awards 2026 shortlist as Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah miss out. Discover the full 10-man nominee list for the upcoming ceremony in Lagos.

The Confederation of African Football has officially unveiled the shortlist for the Men's Player of the Year award at the upcoming CAF Awards 2026. The announcement reveals a notable exclusion of several high-profile African football stars, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah. Despite their significant contributions to club and international football, these prominent figures were omitted from the final ten-man nomination list.

CAF Awards 2026 Men's Player Nominees

Reigning African Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi of Morocco leads the field of nominees as he seeks to retain the individual honor he secured in 2025. The Paris Saint-Germain defender faces stiff competition from a diverse group of elite talents representing various top-tier clubs across Europe. Former winner Sadio Mané, along with Senegalese teammates Ismaila Sarr and Pape Gueye, also feature prominently on the roster.

Also read No Nigerian in 2026 CAF Player of the Year Shortlists

The remainder of the ten-man shortlist includes Ghana's Antoine Semenyo, Morocco's Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, Côte d'Ivoire's Amad Diallo, DR Congo's Yoane Wissa, and South Africa's Teboho Mokoena. This selection reflects a broad geographical spread of talent, with Morocco and Senegal each claiming three spots on the list. The nominations highlight strong performances from players who have excelled on the global stage during the recent assessment period.

Context Behind the CAF Selection Criteria

The Confederation of African Football stated that the nominations were derived from an eventful year for the sport. Key milestones included the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 and the continent's record-breaking participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fiercely contested CAF inter-club competitions also played a significant role in shaping the final selections.

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Morocco, Senegal, and South Africa enjoy strong representation due to their respective performances in major international competitions. The presence of emerging talents underscores their breakthroughs on the global stage. For instance, Ghana's Semenyo earned his place through his impressive rise in English football and contributions to the Black Stars. Similarly, Amad Diallo secured his nomination based on his consistent performances for Manchester United and the national team.

Impact of Excluding Top African Stars

The absence of Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman has become a major talking point among fans and analysts. Both players have enjoyed prominent careers at the highest levels of club and international football, making their omission from the continent's most prestigious individual category surprising. Their exclusion raises questions about the specific criteria used by the selection committee, particularly given their recent impactful seasons.

Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa represents DR Congo following an impressive campaign, while Teboho Mokoena completes the list after playing an influential role in Mamelodi Sundowns' continental success. The CAF Awards 2026 will celebrate outstanding performers across seven men's categories. In addition to Men's Player of the Year, the ceremony will honor nominees for Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year.

Upcoming Ceremony Details in Lagos

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, 7 December 2026. The event will bring together leading players, coaches, administrators, and other football stakeholders to celebrate the achievements of the year. Each of the seven categories features ten nominees, reflecting the depth of talent across club and international football during the assessment period. The gathering in Lagos promises to be a significant moment for recognizing the diverse achievements of African footballers.