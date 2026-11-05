CAF Awards 2026 Nominees: Nigeria Stars Omitted From Top Player Categories

Nigerian football stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman miss the 2026 CAF Awards shortlist, while Moroccan Hakimi leads men's nominees and Zambia's Banda tops women's.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the list of nominees for the 2026 edition of the CAF Awards. This announcement marks a historic shift in African football recognition, as no Super Eagles or Super Falcons players secured spots in the top Men's and Women's Player of the Year categories simultaneously for the first time in the competition's history.

Historic Omission of Nigerian Super Eagles Stars

Nigerian football fans witnessed a significant exclusion in the 2026 CAF Awards nominees list, which did not feature any players from the Super Eagles or the Super Falcons in the primary Player of the Year categories for both men and women at the same time. This dual omission marks a first in the history of the awards. Key Nigerian talents such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey failed to make the cut. Alex Iwobi was also excluded from the list despite his contributions.

Also read Nigeria nominated for three categories at 2026 CAF Awards

These notable omissions occurred despite the Super Eagles achieving a respectable third-place finish in their recent major tournament. The decision to leave out these high-profile athletes has sparked discussion among fans and analysts regarding the voting criteria and the competitive landscape of African football this year. The absence of such prominent figures from the Super Eagles squad highlights the shifting dynamics of player recognition on the continent.

Champions League Hero Hakimi Leads Men's Shortlist

ACHRAF HAKIMI stands as the central figure in the Men's Player of the Year race for the 2026 CAF Awards. He is set to contend directly with his countrymen Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz. The field also includes 2022 winner Sadio Mané and six other African stars who have demonstrated exceptional performance levels over the past year. Hakimi enters the race as the favorite to retain his prestigious prize after a dominant season.

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Hakimi was instrumental in leading Morocco to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, a match that remains a subject of dispute and controversy. His club performances with Paris Saint-Germain were equally brilliant, helping the team retain both the Champions League and Ligue 1 titles. His dual success on the international and club stages has solidified his position as the leading nominee.

Brahim Diaz has also made a strong case for the award. He claimed the Golden Shoe at the Africa Cup of Nations with five goals, showcasing his clinical finishing ability. In the club realm, he has been a key asset for his team. The competition is fierce, with all nominees bringing distinct strengths and recent accolades to the table. The winner will be selected based on overall impact and consistency.

Competition Among Elite African Footballers

The men's category features a diverse group of elite talents from across the continent. Manchester United and Côte d'Ivoire's Amad Diallo is among the nominees. South Africa's Teboho Mokoena represents the Pumas with his midfield prowess. Yoane Wissa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ghana's Antoine Semenyo are also in the running.

Senegal is well-represented by Ismaïla Sarr and Pape Gueye. These players have all delivered standout performances in their respective leagues and international fixtures. The diversity of the shortlist reflects the depth of talent available in African football. Each nominee brings a unique style and set of achievements to the competition. The final decision will weigh their individual statistics against team successes.

Barbra Banda Tops Women's Player Shortlist

Barbra Banda of Zambia leads the Women's Player of the Year shortlist. She earned this position after a brilliant individual outing at the recently concluded Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Her performances were pivotal in Zambia's historic run to the final of the tournament, known as the WAFCON. This achievement was significant as it marked Zambia's debut appearance at the final stage of the competition.

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Although the Scorchers lost in the final to Cameroon, the Chawinga sisters left an indelible mark on the history of the event. Both sisters combined for nine goals throughout the tournament. Tabitha Chawinga scored four goals, while Temwa Chawinga finished with five goals and two assists. Temwa's performance was so dominant that she claimed the Golden Boot Award for the tournament.

Other Notable Women's Category Nominees

The Women's Player of the Year category features a strong field of international talent. Marine Dafeur of Algeria is among the nominees. Cameroon is represented by its championship trio: Marie Ngah Manga, Michaely Bihina, and Monique Ngock. These players have been instrumental in Cameroon's recent successes.

Ghana's Portia Boakye and Morocco's Hanane Aït El Haj are also in contention. South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana and Zambia's Barbra Banda complete the list of leading nominees. The competition for the women's award is highly competitive, with each player bringing exceptional skills and recent achievements. The winner will be recognized for outstanding contribution to women's football in Africa.

Super Falcons Omissions And Young Player Hope

Despite the absence of senior players in the top categories, Nigeria still had representation in the 2026 CAF Awards. Janet Akekoromowei, a striker for the Falconets, was nominated in the Women's Young Player of the Year category. She is currently representing Nigeria at the ongoing FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. Her inclusion highlights the depth of young talent emerging from Nigerian football.

Another young Nigerian forward, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi of Flamingos, also made the list in the Young Player category. She is also representing Nigeria at the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. The Super Falcons received a nomination in the Women's Team of the Year category. This recognition stands in contrast to the disappointment at the senior Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they failed to defend their title. The team missed the semi-finals and consequently missed out on the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time since 1999.