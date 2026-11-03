CAF Women's Awards 2026 Shortlist Omits Nigeria from Player of the Year

CAF has released its 2026 Women's Awards shortlist, with no Nigerian player in the Player of the Year category despite Super Falcons and other Nigerian nominations. The ceremony will be held on December 7 in Lagos State.

CAF has released the shortlist for its 2026 Women's Awards, with no Nigeria n player nominated in the flagship Player of the Year category. The shortlist was announced on Tuesday through CAF's official social media channels.

Top African Nominees Shortlisted

The Player of the Year list features 10 players from different African countries. Notable nominees include Malawi's Temwa Chawinga, who appeared in the top 10 of the 2026 women's Ballon d'Or rankings, alongside her sister Tabitha Chawinga. Other prominent names are Zambia captain Barbra Banda and South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana. The list also includes players from Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana and Morocco.

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Cameroon's Michaely Bihina received nominations in both the Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year categories. Senegal's Adji Ndiaye was shortlisted for both Goalkeeper of the Year and Young Player of the Year. Nigeria still has representation in other categories. Edo Queens goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma was nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year.

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Benfica and Falconets forward Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei and Robo Queens and Flamingos forward Oluwakemi Adegbuyi made the Young Player of the Year cut. The Super Falcons, Nigeria's senior women's national team, are among the 10 nominees for National Team of the Year. Cabo Verde is the only National Team of the Year nominee without a player shortlisted in any other category.

Notable Omission For Super Falcons

The omission of Nigerian players from the Player of the Year race is notable given the Super Falcons' dominant status in African women's football. Nigeria has historically performed strongly in these awards. The Super Falcons previously won the women's team of the year award, and Brighton goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) award for the third consecutive time. This year, no Nigerian player is in contention for the top individual prize.

The situation raises questions about individual recognition for Nigerian players despite the country's continued force in women's football. Winners will be announced at the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony on Monday, December 7, 2026. The event will take place in Lagos State at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in Iganmu. For Nigeria, hosting the awards provides a platform to celebrate African football.

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However, the absence of a home-grown contender in the Women's Player of the Year category will be a talking point ahead of the ceremony. The event will honour the continent's leading football personalities and celebrate the best of African football across various categories. The Super Falcons have consistently performed well in continental and international competitions, making the current omission from the top individual shortlist even more striking.