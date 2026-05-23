Caddytunes on his latest single and upcoming project

Caddytunes, a Nigerian musician, talks about his latest single, Ileke, and his upcoming 20-year anniversary concert. He also shares his passion for music and the inspiration behind his songs.

He said: "Ileke is a mix of different sounds to be honest. It’s got a house music feeling mixed with Rnb/Amapiano. I really pushed the bar with this one".

Speaking on the inspiration behind this latest single, he said: "For me, music has always been my passion and I’m blessed with the gift to do it effortlessly.

"I have always been known to connect deeply with my feelings, emotions and just thoughts that cross through my mind daily. "So Ileke was born out of Love, vibes & rhythm all wrapped in one sound. It’s a very special song to me and I know it would be special to you too.

" Describing what music means to him, Caddytunes said: "Anyone who knows me knows music is like the air I breathe, music is my best spoken language, my passion, my soul and more. I live for the sound.

" On what has kept him going for years on his musical journey, he said: "God and the love for my craft and my amazing fans have kept me going in the music industry for 20years on. "I am forever grateful for the gift of the immense talent bestowed upon me. I know this gift is rare and I do not take it for granted.

" On his upcoming project, he said: "I am currently working on my album in preparation for my upcoming 20 years on stage concert coming up later in the year. "I will be holding concerts in several cities and countries of the world to celebrate this milestone avheivement. " He said: "Kindly show me some love, stream and share my latest single — Ileke to family and friends ‘they will love it. Please do stream my songs and share…much love.

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