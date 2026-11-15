Cabo Verde Presidential Election: Jose Maria Neves Seeks Second Term

Incumbent Jose Maria Neves faces Joana Rosa Amado in Cabo Verde's presidential vote, highlighting the West African nation's democratic stability.

President Jose Maria Neves is running for re-election in Cabo Verde's presidential contest on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The incumbent head of state faces challenger Joana Rosa Amado and four other contenders in a vote that underscores the archipelago's reputation for democratic stability.

Election Mechanics and Voting Process

Balloting commenced at 0900 GMT and is scheduled to conclude at 1900 GMT on November 15, 2026. Officials anticipate the release of provisional results overnight following the close of polling stations. Approximately 420,000 eligible citizens are registered to cast their ballots in this decisive national event.

Also read Tinubu Faces 2027 Electoral Hurdles Despite APC State Dominance

International oversight is significant, with about 150 observers from the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, and the European Union monitoring the proceedings. This presence reflects the global interest in maintaining the country's high standards for electoral integrity and transparency.

Key Candidates and Political Stances

Incumbent Jose Maria Neves, 66, is seeking a second term as head of state. He previously served as prime minister from 2001 to 2016 and led the African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV). His campaign emphasizes the need for experienced leadership during times of international uncertainty.

Advertisement

Joana Rosa Amado, 61, represents the Movement for Democracy (MpD) as the main opposition candidate. A lawyer and former justice minister, she advocates for the slogan "Listen to Cabo Verde" and argues that electing a woman would inspire young girls and demonstrate that government positions are accessible to all.

Additional contenders include 45-year-old surgeon Gilson Alves, who has taken a hardline stance on crime. Alves promises to fight corruption, allow gun ownership, and reinstate the death penalty, offering a distinct contrast to the more traditional platforms of the leading candidates.

Cabo Verde's Democratic and Governance Context

Cabo Verde, located 600 kilometres off the coast of Senegal, comprises 10 volcanic islands. The nation ranks third out of 54 countries on the continent in the Mo Ibrahim Foundation 2026 index on global governance. This high ranking highlights its success in political stability and good governance compared to regional neighbors.

The country operates under a semi-presidential system where the prime minister holds executive power. The president serves primarily as an arbiter to guarantee unity and uphold the constitution, appointing the prime minister based on legislative election results while representing the country abroad.

Advertisement

Economic Challenges and Policy Priorities

In July, the World Bank classified Cabo Verde as an upper-middle-income country due to tourism sector growth. Despite this status, the nation faces persistent social inequality, geographic isolation, and a lack of affordable travel options between islands.

Main candidates have pledged to address these infrastructural issues by improving air and sea connectivity between islands. They also aim to construct new accommodation for tourists to sustain economic development following the national football team's historic World Cup knockout stage appearance.