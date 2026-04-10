BYM Accuses MACBAN of Plotting to Shield Suspect in Pwomol Village Attack

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) alleges that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is attempting to obstruct justice by shielding a suspect arrested in connection with the Pwomol village attack in Plateau State. The BYM claims MACBAN plans to use a forged medical report to portray the suspect as mentally unstable.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association ( BYM ) has issued a strong condemnation and raised serious concerns regarding alleged attempts by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN ) in Plateau State to obstruct justice in the case of a suspect arrested following an attack on the Pwomol village in Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The attack, which occurred on the night of Sunday, April 5th, resulted in the tragic loss of two lives and the destruction of property. During the assault, attributed to suspected Fulani militia, a Fulani man identified as Suleiman, believed to be one of the perpetrators, was apprehended by the local vigilante group and subsequently handed over to security personnel for further investigation. The BYM, in a statement released on Thursday by its National President, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, detailed a purported plot by MACBAN to shield Suleiman from prosecution. The statement alleges that MACBAN is attempting to procure a forged medical report that would falsely claim the suspect suffers from mental instability, thereby aiming to influence the Special Task Force (STF) under Operation Enduring Peace and pressure authorities to release him or face potential legal repercussions. This alleged maneuver has been met with vehement disapproval from the BYM, who view it as a deliberate attempt to subvert the course of justice and shield an individual implicated in the devastating attack on the Pwomol community.\The BYM's statement highlights the perceived illogicality and unacceptable nature of the situation, questioning the sudden claim of mental incapacitation in light of the suspect's alleged ability to provide detailed information about the attack, despite not being a resident of the community. The Association pointed out that the suspect reportedly gave specific details about the incident, which casts doubt on the validity of any sudden claims of mental illness. Mwantiri stated that any attempt to manipulate the investigation or mislead security agencies and the Nigerian public to shield the suspect from facing justice will not be tolerated. The BYM unequivocally rejects any manufactured report or narrative designed to derail the pursuit of justice. The Association emphasized its determination to ensure that the investigation proceeds without interference, warning that any attempt to compromise the process would only deepen existing suspicions that certain interests are working to frustrate accountability in the ongoing attacks against communities in Plateau State. Furthermore, the BYM stressed the potential for such interference to send a concerning signal to the international community, suggesting that powerful interests may be actively working to undermine justice and the security of innocent citizens. The BYM's resolute stance underscores the gravity of the situation and its commitment to seeking justice for the victims of the Pwomol attack.\ The Association strongly urged that any questionable medical certificate presented in this matter should be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible for its production or facilitation should be treated as accomplices in the attack. The BYM’s proactive approach and vigilance are essential in ensuring that the security agencies are not misled or influenced. The organization is determined to ensure that the investigation is conducted with utmost integrity and that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The BYM is committed to working with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to prevent any attempts to obstruct the investigation, ensuring that the victims and their families receive justice. The association vowed to remain steadfast in its pursuit of accountability and transparency in all matters related to the security and well-being of the Berom people and the entire Plateau State community. The organization called on the authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that those involved in the attack are brought to justice. The BYM is committed to supporting peace and stability in the region and will continue to advocate for the protection of its members and communities from violence. The Association calls on the International Community to keep an eye on the situation and condemn any interference with the investigation or attempt to undermine justice





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BYM MACBAN Pwomol Village Attack Plateau State Justice Fulani Militia Investigation

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