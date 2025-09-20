Bwala Chooses Tinubu Over Atiku, Citing Relationship Differences

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala reveals his preference for working with President Bola Tinubu, contrasting Tinubu's approach to relationships with that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Bwala highlighted the tolerant attitude of Tinubu and his associates compared to the reactions he received from Atiku's camp when he switched parties. This is based on a podcast interview with Nedu. The comments offer insight into the personal dynamics within Nigerian politics.

Daniel Bwala , Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has stated his preference for working with the current president over former Vice President Atiku Abubakar . Bwala's remarks, made during a podcast interview with Nedu, highlight a perceived difference in the approach to relationships between the two prominent political figures.

He elaborated on his experiences during the period when he transitioned from working with Tinubu to supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), subsequently noting the contrast in the reactions he received from the two camps. Bwala suggested that Tinubu and his associates displayed a higher degree of tolerance and maintained positive relationships despite his political shift, whereas Atiku's circle allegedly responded with criticism and animosity.\In the podcast, Bwala specifically mentioned the enduring cordial relationships he maintained with key figures within Tinubu's circle. He cited examples such as Seyi Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila (Chief of Staff), Faleke, and Babajime Benson, emphasizing the consistent friendliness and mutual respect that prevailed even after his change in political affiliation. Bwala contrasted this experience with what he perceived as a less forgiving atmosphere surrounding Atiku. He recounted how individuals associated with Atiku reacted negatively and expressed disapproval, highlighting the perceived lack of tolerance. He stated that these contrasting experiences significantly influenced his preference, concluding that if given the choice, he would choose to work with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu based on the evidence of these interactions and the apparent differences in their respective approaches to relationships and dissent.\Bwala’s comments offer an inside perspective on the dynamics of Nigerian political relationships. His observations not only illuminate the contrasting styles of Tinubu and Atiku but also underscore the importance of personal relationships and interpersonal dynamics within the political landscape. He emphasized the significance of maintaining amicable relations regardless of political differences, a quality he seemed to associate more with Tinubu and his team. Bwala's statement implied that Tinubu's leadership style fostered a more inclusive environment, allowing for divergent political viewpoints and maintaining open communication, while the actions of Atiku's associates suggested a stricter environment where dissent or shifts in allegiance were less easily accepted. This distinction is crucial in the context of the ongoing political discourse within Nigeria and provides insight into the personal and professional considerations of individuals navigating the complexities of the political arena





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daniel Bwala Bola Tinubu Atiku Abubakar Political Relationships Nigeria Politics

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohanaeze president begs Tinubu’s govt to release Nnamdi Kanu for medical careA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Bwala: Being president’s son doesn't stop Seyi Tinubu from running for governorDaniel Bwala, special adviser on policy communications to President Bola Tinubu, says being the president’s son does not disqualify Seyi Tinubu from contesting for a governorship position in the country.

Read more »

Seyi can challenge his father, Tinubu for presidentThe Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has suggested that Seyi Tinubu can challenge his father, the president, in the 2027 general election. This is even as Bwala stressed that Seyi is qualified to contest for any political office in Nigeria, including the governorship of Lagos State.

Read more »

Emergency rule suspension: Tinubu did Rivers people no favourAn environmental and human rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, says President Bola Tinubu has not done any favour to the people of Rivers State with the suspension of the emergency rule. Briggs made the assertion on Thursday in Port Harcourt, saying President Tinubu unjustly declared the emergency rule in the state.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Thanks President Tinubu for Reinstatement, Calls for UnityGovernor Sim Fubara of Rivers State expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his reinstatement after a six-month suspension. The governor also thanked key figures involved in resolving the political crisis and called for unity among citizens to rebuild the state and secure a future of progress.

Read more »

President Tinubu's Kaduna Visit: Condolences, Weddings, and Community DevelopmentPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu embarked on a day of significant engagements in Kaduna, offering condolences to the Buhari family, attending a wedding, and inaugurating community development projects. His visit included a condolence visit, attendance at a wedding and commissioning of developmental projects

Read more »