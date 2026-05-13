Businessman Kazeem Akinwunmi Bolaji Arraigned Before Kwara State High Court, Accused of Employment Scam and Advance Fee Fraud

Bolaji, a 45-year-old businessman, appeared before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He was arraigned on an 11-count charge of employment scam, retention of proceeds of unlawful activities, and advance fee fraud. Bolaji allegedly collected sums of money from unsuspecting victims, including N130,026.88 from Taiwo and Kehinde Abe and N45,000 from Olarewaju Akande, falsely claiming to have access to employment slots. The court remanded Bolayi in custody for trial on June 24, 2026.

A 45-year-old businessman, Kazeem Akinwunmi Bolaji , was arraigned before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, on an 11-count charge involving alleged employment scam, retention of proceeds of unlawful activities, and advance fee fraud .

According to the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bolaji collected sums of money from innocent victims, promising to secure employment with the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other organizations. He was arrested for allegedly obtaining N130,026.88 from Taiwo and Kehinde Abe under the pretense of securing jobs, and N45,000 from Olarewaju Akande with the same promise.

Bolaji allegedly posed as an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service, falsely claiming access to employment slots for interested applicants. The court ordered remand for trial on June 24, 2026





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Kazeem Akinwunmi Bolaji Ilorin High Court Advance Fee Fraud Emploiment Scam Containment Of Proceeds Of Unlawful Activities

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