Business Events for May 19 to May 24, 2026

A summary of the top business stories and events to track during the week from May 19 to May 24, 2026, including key lending rates debate, international civil service conference, West/Central African port chiefs meeting, global risk summit by Moody's, and news on Nigeria's debt servicing amounts in 2026.

May 18, 2026 9:39 am. Here are the top business stories and events to track this week — May 19 to May 24. 1. Monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN): The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will meet on May 19 and May 20 to decide on key lending rates as inflation concerns persist.

The monetary policy rate (MPR) is the baseline interest rate in an economy, every other interest rate is built on it. 2. Nigeria to host 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC): The office of the head of the civil service of the federation (OHCSF) says it will host the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) in Abuja. The conference is scheduled to hold on May 20 and 21 with the theme ‘Reforms, Resilience and Results’.

The event will bring together public service leaders, governance experts, reform advocates, development partners, and policy thinkers focused on the future of public administration. 3. Nigeria to host West, Central African Port Chiefs Meeting: Gboyega Oyetola, minister of marine and blue economy, says Nigeria will, on Monday, hold the board of directors meeting of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) in Lagos.

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) said the three-day meeting, scheduled for May 18 to May 20, will bring together chief executives and senior maritime officials from across West and Central Africa to discuss developments in the regional port sector. 4. Moody's Nigeria risk summit: Moody's, the global rating agency, is set to hold its Nigeria risk summit at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos on May 20.

The event is expected to bring together policymakers, bankers, corporates, and risk analysts to discuss Nigeria’s economic reforms and credit outlook. 5. Debt servicing amounts in 2026





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Central Bank Of Nigeria Monetary Policy International Civil Service Conference West African Port Chiefs Meeting Moody's Debt Servicing Nigeria Economic Reforms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenage girl shares her preparation journey to become highest scorer in 2026 UTMEDaniella Owoeye, the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME, shares her preparation journey leading to her success, her academic achievements in primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools, and tips on mental preparation for students aiming for excellence in their exams.

Read more »

Manchester City Completes a Double Double by Winning the FA Cup in 2026Manchester City has won the FA Cup for a record-breaking fourth time, beating Chelsea in the final.

Read more »

Buba Galadima: Electoral Act 2026 designed to frustrate opposition partiesSpeaking at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) aspirants summit held in Abuja on Saturday, Galadima claimed that President Bola Tinubu has 'destroyed democracy' in Nigeria.

Read more »

Electoral Act 2026 designed to frustrate opposition partiesA chieftain of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Buba Galadima, says Electoral Act 2026 was designed to frustrate opposition parties. Galadima made

Read more »