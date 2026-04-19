Bus Plunges into Ditch on Lagos Road After Suspected Brake Failure, Injuring Four

A commercial bus experienced brake failure and veered off the road, landing in a ditch on Oba Ogunusi Road in Ojodu, Lagos, on Sunday morning. At least four passengers were injured and have been transported to a medical facility. Traffic flow remains unaffected as recovery operations are underway.

Tragedy struck on Sunday morning along Oba Ogunusi Road in the Ojodu area of Lagos State when a commercial bus, identified as a 14-seater yellow vehicle, reportedly lost its braking control and subsequently plunged into a roadside ditch . The unsettling incident unfolded opposite Babs Fafunwa School, in the direction of the Victoria Island axis, leaving at least four passengers with injuries.

Eyewitness accounts and initial reports suggest that no other vehicles were involved in the mishap, indicating a singular failure of the bus's operational systems. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) was quick to respond to the scene, a testament to their rapid deployment capabilities in such emergencies.

Preliminary investigations conducted by LASTMA operatives point towards a significant mechanical issue, specifically brake failure, as the primary cause of the accident. This failure would have led to an uncontrollable descent, forcing the driver to veer off the paved roadway and into the adjacent ditch.

The severity of the injuries sustained by approximately four occupants has necessitated their immediate evacuation to the Emergency Centre located at the Toll Gate. The agency shared this critical update on its official X handle, providing vital information to the public and concerned relatives.

The presence of LASTMA personnel at the site was instrumental in coordinating rescue efforts, ensuring the safety of those involved, and managing the immediate aftermath of the crash. Their swift action prevented further complications and helped in the preliminary assessment of the situation. The damaged vehicle, a clear symbol of the sudden and violent nature of the incident, was also being prepared for towing as part of the recovery operations.

LASTMA reiterated that their operatives were on the ground to facilitate a smooth recovery process and to restore normalcy to the area. The agency assured the public that ongoing recovery operations were being conducted with efficiency.

Crucially, despite the disruption caused by the bus ending up in the ditch, LASTMA confirmed that there was currently no adverse effect on the general traffic flow along Oba Ogunusi Road. This suggests that while the immediate vicinity of the accident site required careful management, alternative routes and the agency's traffic control measures effectively mitigated any potential gridlock.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and the critical role that functional braking systems play in ensuring road safety, especially for public transportation vehicles that carry numerous passengers daily. The ongoing recovery efforts signify the commitment of the authorities to clear the scene and resume normal operations as quickly as possible, while also ensuring that such occurrences are thoroughly investigated to prevent future tragedies.





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Lagos Accident Commercial Bus Crash Brake Failure Roadside Ditch Passenger Injuries

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