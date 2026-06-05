Burna Boy and Shakira to Headline 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

Nigerian star Burna Boy and Colombian icon Shakira will perform the official 2026 World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' in Mexico City, leading a massive multicultural musical celebration across North America.

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be one of the most spectacular sporting events in history, not only for the football played on the pitch but for the unprecedented musical celebrations accompanying it.

In a landmark announcement, FIFA has confirmed that Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and Colombian global icon Shakira will headline the opening ceremony in Mexico City. The two music titans are scheduled to perform the official anthem of the tournament, titled 'Dai Dai', at the legendary Estadio Azteca on June 11. This performance will serve as the grand curtain-raiser before the host nation, Mexico, takes on South Africa in their opening match.

The selection of these two artists represents a strategic move by FIFA to embrace the multicultural spirit of the modern era, blending the rhythmic energy of Africa with the passionate flair of Latin America, creating a bridge between two of the most vibrant musical regions on Earth. The official song, 'Dai Dai', draws its title from an Italian phrase meaning 'let's go' or 'come on', embodying the momentum, drive, and excitement of the world's most popular sport.

According to FIFA, the anthem is specifically designed as a celebration of the unique ability of football to unite diverse peoples across different cultures, languages, and continents. The presence of Burna Boy on such a massive stage highlights his ascent as one of Africa's most influential cultural exports, bringing the sounds of Lagos and the spirit of Afrobeats to a global audience of billions.

Adding to the multicultural tapestry of the Mexico City event, the ceremony will also feature contributions from Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and the rising South African talent Tyla. Together, these artists will create a sonic experience that mirrors the diversity and vibrancy of the global football community, ensuring that the opening ceremony is a reflection of global unity.

The festivities are not limited to Mexico, as the 2026 tournament is being co-hosted by three nations in a massive logistical undertaking. In Canada, the celebrations will be equally grand, with local music legends Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette headlining the events in Toronto on June 12, prior to Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, the United States will showcase its own pop power, with superstar Katy Perry and rapper Future scheduled to perform at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before the USA faces Paraguay. This distributed approach to the opening festivities ensures that each host country's unique cultural identity is celebrated, turning the start of the tournament into a series of high-profile musical concerts across North America that will attract millions of viewers worldwide.

For Shakira, this appearance marks a continuation of her storied and successful relationship with the FIFA World Cup. Having previously delivered legendary hits such as 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' and 'La La La', she has become virtually synonymous with the spirit and energy of the tournament. Her involvement will culminate in an unprecedented finale on July 19, where she will co-headline the first-ever Super Bowl style halftime show for a World Cup final.

This closing spectacle will see her sharing the stage with pop royalty Madonna and the global K-pop sensation BTS, ensuring that the tournament ends on a note of absolute musical grandeur. By integrating these world-class performers, FIFA aims to transform the 2026 World Cup into a historic fusion of athletics and entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on the sports world and redefining how global sporting events are celebrated





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