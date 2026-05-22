Burial Rites Held for Slain Teacher, Adesiyan Adegboye, as Oyo State Introduces Safety Measures

The text provides details about Adesiyan Adegboye, a slain teacher who was laid to rest during a burial rite conducted by family and friends. It also highlights the ongoing security concerns in Oyo State after a deadly attack and abduction of students and teachers in Oriire.

Burial rites were conducted for Adesiyan Adegboye, a slain teacher and one of the five killed during the deadly attack and abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State .

Adegboye, born on December 11, 1976, was laid in state at Ayegun Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, after which he was laid to rest at his residence in the Owolake area. Several schools were temporarily shut following the incident as fear spread. Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology announced sweeping new safety measures affecting both public and private schools across the state. It was also alleged that bandits had infiltrated Ladoke Akintola University of Technology





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