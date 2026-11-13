Burglars steal N2m clothes and power banks from Ogun shop, affecting 80 to 100 customers

Burglars broke into Guccitayo Service Hub in Ijagun, Ogun State, stealing clothes and power banks worth about N2m from 80 to 100 customers. The owner, Akintayo Omotayo, says police demanded payment to visit the scene and initially refused to act without a prime suspect.

Burglars have stolen clothes and power banks worth about N2m from a shop in Ijagun, Ogun State, affecting between 80 and 100 customers. The shop, Guccitayo Service Hub, is located on Ijagun Street, opposite the gate of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education.

The owner, Akintayo Omotayo, said the incident occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning and has forced him to suspend operations. Omotayo, who is also a serving corps member, said he discovered the break-in on Friday morning when he arrived to spread clothes he had washed. He had planned to pack the clothes after returning from his monthly clearance and then iron them. He had already mapped out how his employees would handle the business while he was away.

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Burglar Breaks Through Shop Doors

He said, My shop was burgled on Thursday night/Friday morning. On Thursday, I did not put on the generator for my charging business because it was faulty. I only attended to my laundry business. On getting to the shop, I realised that the outer extension door had been broken down.

The main door had also been forced open. Omotayo explained that the layout of his shop made it easy for the burglars to move between sections. From the structure of my shop, one can easily enter through the charging section and come out through the laundry section, he said. I usually lock the door to the laundry section from inside while locking the door to the charging section from outside.

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This was what gave them easy access to the laundry section. The stolen items include power banks and clothing items belonging to his customers, with an estimated value of N2m. He said the only personal items taken from him were chargers. The burglars left behind his generator, two refrigerators stocked with drinks and a washing machine.

Owner Suspects Personal Attack

When asked if he suspected anyone, Omotayo said, I honestly can't think of anyone who could have done that to me. He said the nature of the items stolen, particularly the customers' belongings, made him suspect the burglary was a personal attack aimed at destroying his business. I have been heartbroken since the incident. Most of the stolen items belonged to my customers, and that is what makes the situation particularly painful, he said.

Some of my customers have been understanding and have given me time to resolve the matter, while others want immediate answers. Omotayo also expressed disappointment over the response from the police. When I returned from my NYSC monthly clearance, I went to the Abapawa Police Station. The officers on duty informed me that they would not be able to do anything because I did not have a prime suspect.

They said they could only visit the scene of the incident and take notes. The officers asked how much I was willing to pay them to visit the scene and take an inventory. He said he told the officers that the incident had already caused a huge setback for him and that he was neck-deep in debt. They then told him it was late and that he should return the next day.

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Police Reject Burglary Report

He went back the following day, around the afternoon or evening, but was told that the IPO was not around. He returned on Sunday and found that the IPO was the only one available. When I got there, he informed me that my report was already late. I explained that I had visited the station several times, but he said I was lying and that the incident would have been brought to his attention.

He eventually directed me to the Igbeba Police Station, saying it was their headquarters. Efforts by our correspondent to obtain a reaction from the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson were unsuccessful. He did not respond to calls and messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.