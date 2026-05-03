Bureaucracy and Knowledge Gaps Hamper Health Fund Access in Kano State

A Kano State health official reveals that bureaucratic delays, insufficient knowledge among stakeholders, and weak systems are hindering access to and effective utilization of health emergency preparedness funds, despite national availability. Connected Development's Follow The Money initiative highlights the need for improved accountability and monitoring.

Kano State faces significant hurdles in effectively utilizing funds allocated for health emergency preparedness, according to a senior health official. Dr. Suleiman Illiyasu, the State Epidemiologist, revealed that bureaucratic processes, gaps in knowledge among key stakeholders, and systemic weaknesses are collectively impeding access to and full utilization of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund ( BHCPF ).

This was disclosed during an interview conducted as part of a three-day capstone project spearheaded by Connected Development through its Follow The Money initiative, a program dedicated to tracking and promoting transparency in public spending. Dr. Illiyasu emphasized that while the BHCPF funds are indeed available at the national level, translating that availability into tangible improvements in healthcare delivery at the state level is proving to be a substantial challenge.

The core of the problem, he explained, lies in the complex administrative procedures and a deficiency in the technical expertise required to navigate these processes effectively. He underscored the critical need for comprehensive training and retraining programs targeting personnel at all levels of the healthcare system, aiming to bridge the existing knowledge gaps. This lack of understanding, he argued, hinders the ability of stakeholders to efficiently access and deploy the funds when and where they are most needed.

Beyond knowledge deficits, Dr. Illiyasu highlighted the detrimental effects of poor coordination and infrequent communication among the various actors involved in implementing health financing programs. A cohesive and collaborative approach, he believes, is essential for streamlining operations and ensuring that resources are allocated strategically. The epidemiologist further stressed the importance of robust monitoring systems and the integration of digital tracking tools to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of health funds.

Currently, he lamented, there is a lack of real-time visibility into how funds are being utilized. The absence of comprehensive dashboards and effective tracking mechanisms means that authorities often remain unaware of the situation until external supervision is conducted. This reactive approach, he argued, is inefficient and prevents timely intervention to address potential issues.

He also pointed to the negative impact of irregular supportive supervision and weak feedback loops, stating that without consistent monitoring and constructive feedback, it becomes exceedingly difficult to identify areas for improvement and optimize the performance of the healthcare system. Dr. Illiyasu also drew attention to the disruptive effects of frequent personnel changes within key administrative positions. These constant shifts, he explained, undermine continuity in health programs and create unnecessary delays in implementation.

Starting a project with one set of officers only to have them replaced mid-way through can lead to lost momentum and a repetition of efforts. Despite Kano State’s commendable efforts in bolstering health preparedness, including strengthening emergency response infrastructure, Dr. Illiyasu acknowledged that the current level of funding is insufficient to meet the needs of the state’s rapidly growing population. The influx of migrants further exacerbates the demand for healthcare services, stretching existing resources thin.

He reiterated that while funds are available, the amount allocated is simply inadequate to address the escalating healthcare challenges facing the state. Connected Development’s Follow The Money initiative, represented by lead project officer Muhammad Gimba, echoed the call for enhanced monitoring of the BHCPF implementation in Kano State. Gimba emphasized that improved accountability is paramount to achieving better health outcomes, particularly at the grassroots level.

The Capstone Projects under the Follow The Money 2.0 program are specifically designed to track the implementation of the BHCPF and to fortify accountability within the broader health financing system. He acknowledged the existing health security structures within Kano State but stressed the need for greater attention to ensure that funds are directed towards their intended projects and that vulnerable communities reap the full benefits.

The initiative is actively engaging stakeholders to promote a deeper understanding of critical health security structures, such as the NCDC gateway and the BHCPF mechanisms. This engagement aims to ensure that these structures are not only well-understood but also effectively monitored, and that citizens are empowered to track the progress of these projects.

Ultimately, the goal is to create a more transparent and accountable healthcare system that delivers tangible improvements in the health and well-being of the people of Kano State. The combined insights from Dr. Illiyasu and Connected Development underscore the urgent need for a multi-faceted approach to address the challenges hindering effective health emergency preparedness funding in Kano State, encompassing administrative reforms, capacity building, enhanced monitoring, and increased financial resources





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