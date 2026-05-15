Building sustainability and resilience in African CSOs

A timely and significant intervention by Udo Jude Ilo, this book provides a practical, reflective, and analytically rich contribution to the discourse on the resilience of civil society and institutional sustainability in Africa. It addresses the challenges faced by civil society organizations in Africa, including shrinking civic space, declining donor support, weak institutional systems, and rising authoritarian tendencies.

Jude Ilo: Building sustainability and resilience in Africa n CSOs, By Otive IgbuzorConsensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodois an outstanding and highly significant contribution to discourse on the Africa n civil society .

Through a combination of practical wisdom, institutional experience, reflective analysis, and contextual understanding, Udo Jude Ilo provides a compelling roadmap for building resilient, accountable, and sustainable civil society institutions in Africa. The contemporary African development landscape presents profound challenges for civil society organisations (CSOs).

Across the continent, organisations working on democracy, governance, accountability, gender justice, public finance management, human rights, poverty reduction, and citizen participation are confronted by a shrinking civic space, declining donor support, weak institutional systems, rising authoritarian tendencies, and increasing public distrust. In many African countries, including Nigeria, CSOs remain indispensable actors in deepening democracy, advocating for social justice, providing humanitarian services, and amplifying the voices of the poor and excluded.

Yet, paradoxically, many of these organisations struggle with sustainability, governance weaknesses, poor succession planning, donor dependency, institutional fragility, and leadership crises. Building on Solid Ground: Primer on Resilience and Sustainability of CSOs in Africa by Udo Jude Ilo emerges as a timely and significant intervention. The book is a practical, reflective, and analytically rich contribution to the discourse on the resilience of civil society and institutional sustainability in Africa.

Published in 2026 by Premium Times Books, the work, made up of 234 pages, draws from extensive practitioner experience, research, and institutional engagement across the African civic space. In my own work, I have consistently emphasised leadership, institution-building, governance reform, strategic thinking, accountability, and transformational development. This is why the subject matter of this book is for me both urgent and foundational.

I have repeatedly argued that Africa’s development crisis is fundamentally linked to crises of leadership, poor strategies, weak institutions, and failure of governance systems. This aligns closely with the central thesis of Udo Jude Ilo’s book, namely that CSOs must move from personality-driven activism to systems-driven institutional sustainability. The issue of sustainability of CSOs in Africa has become increasingly critical in the last three decades.

Historically, many African CSOs emerged in response to governance failures, military authoritarianism, economic crises, human rights abuses, social injustice, and developmental deficits. Particularly in Nigeria, civil society played a central role in resisting military dictatorship, promoting democratic transition, advocating constitutional and electoral reforms, defending human rights, and deepening citizen participation.

In addition, there are many issues which are necessary for peace, order, harmony and development of society championed by CSOs in Nigeria, to the exclusion of government and the private sector, such as gender equality, rights of persons with disability, environmental conservation, respect for human rights and dignity of the human person, harmful traditional practices, gender based violence, etc. However, despite their historic contributions, many African CSOs remain structurally weak. A significant number depend excessively on foreign donor funding, operate with fragile governance systems, lack succession plans, and are often centred around founders rather than institutions.

Udo Jude Ilo recognises these challenges clearly when he notes that many organisations struggle once donor funding ends and that sustainability must go beyond financial resources to include strategic planning, governance integrity, organisational health, networks, and operational credibility. The broader African context further reinforces the relevance of this subject. Across many countries, the civic space is shrinking due to restrictive laws, harassment of activists, state surveillance, and political intolerance.

Simultaneously, international donor priorities are shifting, creating severe financial uncertainty for CSOs. These realities have exposed the fragility of many civil society institutions. It is therefore significant that Udo Jude Ilo does not treat sustainability merely as a financial issue. Rather, he frames it as an institutional challenge involving governance systems, strategic vision, leadership culture, accountability mechanisms, innovation, talent development, and community legitimacy.

This multidimensional understanding of sustainability represents one of the greatest strengths of the boo





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Civil Society Sustainability Resilience Institutional Sustainability African Development Civil Society Organizations Africa Nigeria Democracy Governance Accountability Gender Justice Public Finance Management Human Rights Poverty Reduction Citizen Participation Donor Support Leadership Institution Building Governance Reform Strategic Thinking Accountability Mechanisms Innovation Talent Development Community Legitimacy

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