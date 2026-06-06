Buhari's Former Aide: Blaming Jonathan Alone for Boko Haram is Incomplete

A former media aide to ex-President Buhari argues that security is a shared responsibility, urging all Nigerians to support security agencies with credible intelligence and deny criminals safe havens.

Bashir Ahmad , a former media aide to the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, stated on Saturday that former President Goodluck Jonathan should not be held solely responsible for Boko Haram 's activities during his tenure.

In a post on X, Ahmad emphasized that ensuring Nigeria's security is a collective responsibility beyond the government. He noted that leaders, communities, traditional institutions, and religious figures all have crucial roles to play.

"Even at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency, I did not place the blame entirely on the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan because I have long believed that the responsibility of securing our communities does not rest on the shoulders of government alone," Ahmad wrote. He elaborated that security requires the active participation and commitment of every citizen, with governments providing leadership and resources, but communities, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and individuals also having vital parts to play.

Ahmad urged Nigerians to assist security agencies by providing credible intelligence and to deny criminals safe havens.

"We must support our security agencies with credible information and refuse to provide safe havens for criminals. Only through a united effort and a shared sense of responsibility, can we restore lasting peace and ensure a safer future for our communities and our nation," he added. This call for collective action comes amid ongoing security challenges, including a recent incident where Boko Haram terrorists kidnapped a 7-month-old baby and 12 others in Borno





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Bashir Ahmad Goodluck Jonathan Boko Haram Nigeria Security Shared Responsibility

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