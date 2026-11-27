New biography details how US embargo and British restrictions forced Nigeria to seek Soviet arms during the civil war, delaying victory until January 1970.

The authorized biography of former Nigerian military leader Dr Udu Yakubu titled Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography provides detailed insights into the logistical and diplomatic hurdles faced by the Federal Government during the civil war. The three-volume work, which chronicles the life and presidency of General Buhari , was unveiled in Abuja on November 19, 2026 . The text highlights that British reluctance to provide sufficient military hardware and America's arms embargo complicated federal operations, forcing Lagos to seek alternative weapons sources. This strategic shift lasted nearly three years before ending in January 1970.

Western Allies Restricted Military Support

Britain initially hesitated over the extent of its involvement, but eventually supported the Federal Government's position on preserving Nigeria's territorial integrity. However, its military assistance was restricted. London supplied arms and ammunition but declined to provide some of the major weapons systems Nigeria urgently wanted, particularly fighter aircraft. The British position was influenced by domestic opposition to the war, concerns about the humanitarian consequences and the desire to protect its economic and strategic interests in Nigeria. The limitations placed on British arms supplies frustrated the Federal Government and contributed to its decision to seek military assistance from alternative sources.

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Washington announced four days after the outbreak of hostilities in July 1967 that it would not sell or otherwise supply arms to either side, maintaining that the conflict was an internal Nigerian matter. The American position effectively denied Lagos access to another potentially important source of military hardware at a time when the Federal Government was mobilizing troops for a prolonged military campaign. Washington's policy was also informed by its reluctance to become directly entangled in the conflict, particularly against the background of its military commitments in Vietnam and its desire to preserve diplomatic relations with different sections of Nigeria.

Soviet Union Provided Critical Aircraft

The Soviet Union subsequently emerged as a major supplier of weapons, including fighter aircraft, while Egypt provided pilots to operate some of the aircraft. Historical records indicate that Britain's arms deliveries represented an important but limited part of Nigeria's overall military imports during the conflict. The American policy documents subsequently acknowledged that Washington preferred Britain to carry the major responsibility for protecting Western interests in Nigeria rather than assume a larger military and economic commitment. Consequently, the Federal Government had to depend more heavily on Britain , the Soviet Union , Eastern European suppliers and private arms dealers to sustain its military operations.

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Battlefield Conditions Delayed Victory

Beyond international arms politics, the physical conditions of the battlefield also contributed to the prolonged conflict. The thick vegetation, difficult road networks, heavy rainfall and unfamiliar terrain in the eastern theatre of operations made troop movements, communication and the transportation of military supplies particularly challenging. For soldiers deployed in the theatre, advancing against enemy positions was not simply a question of superior numbers or firepower. It required the ability to navigate difficult terrain, maintain supply lines, and sustain troop morale under prolonged exposure to enemy fire.

The combination of restricted Western military assistance and the difficulties of procuring equipment created additional pressure on federal military planners. It is important, however, to distinguish between the American arms embargo and British policy. While the United States refused to supply arms to either side, Britain continued selling weapons to the Federal Government, although it restricted the scale and categories of military equipment supplied. The Soviet Union's intervention consequently became particularly significant. Its willingness to supply fighter aircraft and other military equipment helped address some of the gaps in Nigeria's military capability.

The approximately 1,300-page biography chronicles Buhari's life, military career and presidency, offering a comprehensive look at the era. Although the Federal Government under General Yakubu Gowon expected to restore national unity through military operations, the campaign became considerably more complicated than initially anticipated. One of the factors was the difficulty of obtaining adequate military supplies from traditional Western partners, particularly Britain , which had historically been Nigeria's principal source of military equipment. The international dimension of the conflict, particularly the reluctance of traditional Western allies to provide unrestricted military assistance to Nigeria, is an important aspect of understanding why the Federal Government could not achieve a quick military victory against the secessionist forces.